Virtualware doubles its sales to $5,6 million in 2021, will increase workforce by 10%

BILBAO, Spain, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain-based Virtualware, the leading European provider of virtual reality (VR) solutions for industrial and educational sectors, doubled its sales in 2021 to $5,6 million following the signing of several multi-year deals with international names operating in the energy and transport sectors.

This year's expansion of Virtualware attests to the firm's sustained growth after the pandemic. It sets the stage for a thriving operation in the 2022 virtual reality market.

Virtualware is one of the leading companies in the European immersive technologies landscape. Founded in 2003 by Unai Extremo and Sergio Barrera, the company was recognized as the world's most 'Innovative VR Company' at the latest edition of the VR Awards last month.

The company, which has been working to provide virtual reality technology solutions for industrial sectors for 18 years, is regarded as a European pioneer in the industry. It currently employs more than 40 people and plans to increase its workforce by 10 percent in the first half of 2022.

The company works for companies as relevant as GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, the Spanish Logistics Center, the Basque Country Technology Park Network, Biogen, and the Kessler Foundation.

The firm has created over 500 VR-driven industrial solutions to date in 33 countries for large multinationals such as Alstom, Land Rover Jaguar, Iberdrola, Petronas, Repsol, Bayer, and Merck.

"The year 2021 has allowed us to consolidate our value proposition in the virtual reality industry. At a time when the concept of the metaverse is more relevant than ever, we want to continue developing the technology to offer solutions that support the real economy," explained Unai Extremo, CEO of Virtualware.

"Virtual Reality can improve the physical world intelligently and sustainably, and our company wants to work to bring breakthrough applications to the metaverse to support the most sophisticated companies," he added.

The company is well known for its patented and awarded VIROO platform. The firm has been spearheading over the last three years as the new standard for creating, managing, and deploying VR content that can solve complex problems.

In the past few years, when deployed with VIROO, the fuel movement VR simulator belonging to GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy has become an industry-standard safety and training in a complex context.

Virtualware's flagship VIROO is a boundless all-in-one VR solution that can create, manage and deploy VR without limitations. In extension, the VIROO room allows several users to work in full-scale in the same physical space, a critical advancement that will be observed as a must in B2B VR solutions. Furthermore, the proprietary software allows content creators to manage content for different end-users so that corporations can use it in complex training and engineering environments.

To date, Virtualware has deployed 18 VIROO rooms around the world, in Wilmington and San Jose in the United States, Toronto in Canada, Bogota in Colombia, Aguascalientes and Mexico City in Mexico, and others in Spain, including in Madrid and the Basque Country.

Earlier this month, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) announced it will use its Nuclear Virtual Reality Solution (VRS) tool to help nuclear power plant operators train personnel for outage, operations, and maintenance work.

The Nuclear VRS technology also provides an immersive and interactive look at the BWRX-300, GEH's innovative small modular reactor.

