Virtualware launches version 2.0 of its VIROO® platform

BILBAO, Spain, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualware, one of the pioneers in the Virtual Reality industry worldwide, today announced the launch of version 2.0 of its VIROO® platform.

VIROO® is a digital solution that allows the developing and deploying of multi-user Virtual Reality applications remotely. The platform aims to become the standard for developing multi-user VR applications worldwide, allowing to construct, handle and deploy immersive projects without constraints.

"We have created VIROO® to become the real next leap in the Virtual Reality industry. We expect hundreds of users to start developing complex, affordable, and meaningful immersive content that really changes the world," Unai Extremo, CEO of Virtualware, explained.

It incorporates its technological development with a physical space, the VIROO® Room, which allows several teams to work at full scale in the same material and virtual area.

Tracking systems are necessary to enjoy Virtual Reality experiences. Thus, the VIROO® room incorporates a complete tracking system that provides high precision compared to other relative positioning systems, allowing the collaboration of numerous users in the same physical space, whether large or large or small, safely.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office recently granted Virtualware a new patent for its tracking system, valid for 20 years.

In recent years, VIROO® has been the backbone of simulators. For example, the multinational GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy is training its personnel and the technology that will soon enable the virtual training of ADIF railway infrastructure maintenance personnel.

The VIROO® platform is constantly evolving, incorporating five new interactive demos that showcase the platform's graphical and collaborative capabilities, and further updates are planned for the end of the year.

The company expects more than 50 global organizations and industry associations to use the VIROO® standard in their processes by 2023.

To date, Virtualware has around 15 VIROO® user organizations (Industrial Companies, Universities, and Vocational Training Centers) and has deployed 20 VIROO® rooms around the world, in Wilmington and San Jose in the United States, Markham in Canada, Bogota in Colombia, Aguascalientes and Mexico City in Mexico, and others in Spain, including in Madrid and the Basque Country.

Founded in 2004 by its CEO, Unai Extremo, and its CTO, Sergio Barrera, Virtualware is considered a European leader in applying immersive technologies.

The company has its main office in Bilbao (Spain), a branch office in Toronto, and a network of partners worldwide.

Its staff of 45 people includes engineering experts who have implemented more than 500 projects in more than 33 countries.

The company's clientele includes significant firms such as Alstom, Land Rover Jaguar, Iberdrola, Petronas, Repsol, Bayer, and Merck.

