VirtuALZ Launches Innovative Caregiver Support for Those With Alzheimer's or a Dementia-related Disease

Breakthrough, value-based care delivers Better Outcomes and Greater Impact for overwhelmed Caregivers and Medicare Advantage insurers seeking substantial economic benefits.

SARASOTA, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VirtuALZ Care today unveiled its groundbreaking virtual caregiver support program that solves daily challenges for caregivers and their loved ones, producing better outcomes for healthcare providers while delivering greater impact.

Up to 75% of people living with Alzheimer's or related dementias are cared for by informal caregivers that find themselves at the intersection of caring for their loved one and navigating the vast complexity of today's healthcare system. Burnout occurs, and due to a lack of support, caregivers make decisions that often result in expensive, unnecessary medical care.

The VirtuALZ caregiver support program is specifically designed to support the caregivers of those with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. Caregivers are empowered to care for their loved ones and are guided toward making informed decisions that reduce hospital readmissions, avoid emergency room visits, and improve post-acute care outcomes.

"Caregivers develop personal relationships with their dedicated Care Navigation team, which includes an assigned Care Navigator supported by a Social Worker and a Registered Nurse," says VirtuALZ CEO Robert Gregoire. "This enables us to provide a full spectrum of support." The people first program fits into a caregiver's everyday life through calls, texts, and emails, while the Care Navigation team utilizes an exclusive cloud technology platform to proactively assess hospitalization risk and improve clinical and social outcomes.

The VirtuALZ caregiver support program is now available nationwide through monthly subscriptions. Please visit www.virtualz.com to learn more.

About VirtuALZ

VirtuALZ Care, LLC was formed through a partnership with the George G. Glenner Alzheimer's Family Centers to expand the reach of GLENNERCARE™, a virtual program developed to support family caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer's or a dementia-related disease.

