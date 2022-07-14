VirtuALZ Now Offering Monthly Subscription Support for Those Caring for Someone With Alzheimer's or a Dementia-related Disease

Breakthrough, value-based care delivers Better Outcomes and Greater Impact for overwhelmed Caregivers seeking care guidance and emotional support.

SARASOTA, Fla., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VirtuALZ Care is now offering a monthly subscription for its groundbreaking virtual caregiver support program that solves daily challenges for caregivers and their loved ones, producing better outcomes for healthcare providers while delivering greater impact.

With the monthly subscription model, families who have a loved one with memory loss can enroll at any time and receive guidance toward making informed decisions, access to a dementia care team, and support during difficult situations.

As members, when caregivers have questions or concerns, they can call, text, or email a Care Navigator who will assess the situation and provide information and resources or connect the caregiver to a Registered Nurse or Social Worker for additional guidance and support.

"Caregivers having access to support that fits seamlessly into their lives is powerful," says VirtuALZ CEO Robert Gregoire. "Now when a caregiver has a concern, they can contact their Care Navigation team to discuss the issue from the comfort of their own home rather than an emergency room or urgent care facility."

To enroll in the nationwide monthly subscription service or to learn more about the program please visit www.virtualz.com/individuals.

About VirtuALZ

VirtuALZ Care, LLC was formed through a partnership with the George G. Glenner Alzheimer's Family Centers to expand the reach of GLENNERCARE™, a virtual program developed to support family caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer's or a dementia-related disease.

