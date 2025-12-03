Virtuan Genomics Launches $1 Genetic Reports Powered by AI and Human Expertise

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuan Genomics, founded by Matt Chillinsky and supported by the Harmonic Beacon Foundation, announced today the launch of a groundbreaking initiative that combines artificial intelligence with human expertise to make comprehensive genetic insights accessible to everyone for just $1.

Virtuan Genomics - AI-powered genetic analysis with human expertise

"Humanity is at a point where this information should not be gatekept," said Matt Chillinsky, founder of Virtuan Genomics. "AI gives us the ability to analyze genetic data at an individual level quickly and accurately. When combined with the intuitive guidance of human experts—fitness trainers, therapists, nutritionists, medical consultants, wellness practitioners—we can safely deploy genetic insights to everyone, not just those who can afford expensive testing."

The $1 Model: Deployment, Not Monopoly

Virtuan Genomics offers comprehensive genetic reports for $1—a 98% reduction from the typical $99 price point. The dollar keeps the machine running, but the mission is deployment.

"We're not trying to own this market," Chillinsky explained. "We're trying to flood it. The $1 price ensures no company can claim genetic insights are expensive or off-limits. This is about making genetic self-knowledge a basic human right."

AI + Human Expertise: The Key to Safe Deployment

Virtuan's approach combines AI-powered genetic analysis with professional guidance from experts across multiple industries. Fitness trainers tailor programs based on metabolic genetics. Therapists integrate insights into mental health treatment. Nutritionists personalize dietary recommendations. Medical consultants optimize treatment protocols. The reports are designed to be used across any domain where genetic insights provide value—the data belongs to the individual, and they choose which professionals to work with.

The reports cover eight critical domains: physical performance, cognitive function, metabolic health, mental health predispositions, disease risk assessment, sleep optimization, longevity markers, and substance response.

Reaching Hundreds of Thousands of Professionals

Virtuan Genomics is deploying through industry associations representing over 60,000 professionals in fitness, therapy, nutrition, medical consulting, and wellness. Each professional can offer $1 genetic reports to their clients, earning a 20% commission on optional upgrades to Professional ($299) and Elite ($999) tiers.

50% of all revenue from Virtuan Genomics funds the Harmonic Beacon Foundation's mission, creating a circle economics model where individual optimization directly supports collective evolution.

About Virtuan Genomics

Virtuan Genomics provides comprehensive genetic analysis for $1, covering eight critical domains of human health and performance. Reports are delivered within 48 hours and designed to be used with professional guidance. Founded by Matt Chillinsky and supported by the Harmonic Beacon Foundation, Virtuan Genomics is committed to making genetic self-knowledge accessible to everyone. For more information, visit harmonicbeacon.manus.space.

About the Harmonic Beacon Foundation

The Harmonic Beacon Foundation is a collective organization building knowledge infrastructure for future generations. The Foundation supports projects that eliminate survival struggle and raise human potential across all domains. Virtuan Genomics is the Foundation's first revenue-generating product, with future initiatives planned in environmental harmony systems and distributed intelligence technologies.

Media Contact

Matt Chillinsky

Founder, Virtuan Genomics

Phone: (951)331-0173

Email: [email protected]

Website: harmonicbeacon.manus.space

SOURCE Virtuan Genomics