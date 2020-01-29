Virtuance Selected By Top RE/MAX Franchise For Exclusive Photography Partnership

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Results , one of the largest RE/MAX franchises in the country, selected Virtuance as their exclusive real estate photography and listing marketing partner.

Through this partnership, Virtuance's listing photography service exclusively integrates into the Results CRM. Additionally, the Results transaction process will include Virtuance listing photography as an integrated and seamless service offering for Results Agents. RE/MAX Results has 39 offices in Minnesota and western Wisconsin with nearly 1,200 Realtors.

RE/MAX Results agents will benefit from 24/7 online ordering, seamless integration with their CRM, fast next-day delivery, and more.

"We are incredibly excited to move forward with Virtuance as our exclusive photography partner," said Brenda Tushaus, RE/MAX Results CEO. "We selected Virtuance because of their superior product and world-class client services. With this partnership, we can ensure that we're always marketing our properties to stand out from the crowd for years to come."

"We're honored to work closely with the RE/MAX Results team to ensure that the brokerage continues its impressive growth and dominance of the Minnesota marketplace," said Jeff Corn, Virtuance Co-Founder and CEO. "Our industry-leading products and services will allow Results to strengthen their brand presence through consistent, high-quality listing marketing across all of their listings, and the Results team has been great to work with in creating an integrated listing photography infrastructure that is simply unprecedented in this industry."

The Virtuance HDReal® Imaging System creates real estate photography that uses 25 machine-learning algorithms to produce images proven to convert, meaning more showings and faster sales. Virtuance is rapidly expanding the availability of its service and currently offers HDReal® photography in over 30 metropolitan areas nationwide.

About Virtuance

Virtuance is one of the fastest-growing real estate photography companies in the world. Creator of HDReal®, an image processing system that combines master photographers with machine-learning algorithms, Virtuance helps real estate professionals win more listings and sell them faster with images proven to capture 2x more attention.

About RE/MAX Results

RE/MAX Results operates out of the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Rochester, Duluth/Superior, Mankato, and Western Wisconsin markets. Based on the principles of entrepreneurship and customer service, RE/MAX Results has grown to become the largest and most productive RE/MAX franchise in the United States. For over 30 years, RE/MAX Results has been leading the way with the highest producing sales executives in the country.

