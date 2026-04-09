Virtue® Labs Expands Retail Footprint to Nearly 600 Ulta Beauty Locations, Fueled by Strong Guest Demand

RALEIGH, N.C., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtue® Labs, the biotech haircare company powered by its patented Alpha Keratin 60ku®, today announced a significant expansion with Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer, adding 230+ new stores and bringing its total footprint to nearly 600 doors. This represents a 62% expansion since launching with the retailer and includes placement in the top-performing haircare store locations across the U.S.

Since launch, Virtue has delivered consistent guest engagement across both retail and e-commerce channels, driven by high repeat rates, and increasing brand awareness.

"This expansion marks an exciting milestone in our partnership with Ulta Beauty, enhancing our merchandising presence and enabling more consumers to experience Virtue's proprietary, hair-healing science," said Jose Luis Palacios, CEO of Virtue. "Ulta Beauty has been an exceptional partner in our growth, and we are proud to continue expanding our footprint—bringing our clinically proven products to more doors nationwide than ever before."

Consumer response has been strong with Virtue driving productivity and added value to the hair category, with overall engagement continuously increasing, fueled by greater reach and awareness through the in-store field team and omni-channel promotional execution. Currently, Virtue appears with an endcap display within the hair care aisle of Ulta Beauty stores, and beginning in April the brand will debut its first in-line installations as part of the new store expansion.

"At Ulta Beauty, we're continuing to see strong momentum in the hair care category as guests become more intentional about their routines and seek out products that deliver real, measurable results," said Shianna Davey, Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "The in-store expansion of Virtue reflects this shift as our guests are increasingly drawn to brands rooted in science and powered by clinically backed ingredients that help them achieve their specific hair goals. By bringing Virtue to more stores, we're making it easier for new and existing guests to discover high-performance, results-driven solutions and engage with the category in a more meaningful, personalized way."

Virtue's latest launch, the multi-benefit Strength & Shield Leave-In Conditioner, first released in January on Ulta.com and will now be rolling out into store locations in tandem with this expansion. The product joins Virtue's Correct product collection, which includes hero products like the brand's best-selling Healing Oil, and is beloved for its hair protection, healing, and damage repair capabilities.

Virtue products will now be available in nearly 600 Ulta Beauty locations starting in early April and is available online at Ulta.com. For more information, visit www.virtuelabs.com or follow @virtuelabs on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

ABOUT VIRTUE LABS

Virtue Labs manufactures and markets innovative, technology-based solutions for the health of hair that provide visible, transformational results. Its proprietary, patented hair-healing hero ingredient, Alpha Keratin 60ku®, is a 100% bio-identical keratin that makes up your hair, it's keratin in its purest, native form – whole, unbroken, and fully functional. It is the only fully functional keratin protein on the market today, and it is found in each of the company's Virtue® hair care products. Virtue Labs is based in Raleigh, NC, with a technology manufacturing facility in Winston-Salem, NC, USA. Learn more at www.virtuelabs.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Virtue

Beth Klein

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The Lede Company

Susan Biegacz

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SOURCE Virtue Labs