VIRTUE LABS NAMED TO TIME'S LIST OF THE BEST INVENTIONS OF 2024

Virtue Labs Honored by TIME for Damage Reverse Serum

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtue Labs , the biotech hair care company known for its proprietary, patented hair-healing hero ingredient, Alpha Keratin 60ku®, is proud to announce that its Damage Reverse Serum was named as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024. TIME's annual list highlights 200 groundbreaking innovations transforming our lives.

To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paid special attention to growing fields—such as health care, AI, and green energy. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the new list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world's largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

Virtue Labs' Damage Reverse Serum is one of only five Best Inventions winners within the Beauty category. The serum acts as a 360 degree solution that reverses damage and safeguards hair from future harm - all in one breakthrough formula. As shown in an independent study conducted by TRI Princeton, Virtue Labs' Damage Reverse Serum repaired 98% of split ends after just one use.

"We're honored Damage Reverse Serum was selected as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024. We strive to create transformative products with our groundbreaking technology that provides value to our customers and lead with science driven haircare innovation," says Virtue Labs CEO Jose Luis Palacios.

ABOUT VIRTUE LABS

Virtue Labs manufactures and markets innovative, technology-based solutions for the health of hair that provide visible, transformational results. Its proprietary, patented hair-healing hero ingredient, Alpha Keratin 60ku®, is a 100 % bio-identical keratin that makes up your hair, it's keratin in its purest, native form – whole, unbroken, and fully functional. It is the only fully functional keratin protein on the market today, and it is found in each of the company's Virtue® hair care products. Virtue Labs is based in Raleigh, NC, with a technology manufacturing facility in Winston-Salem, NC, USA. Learn more at www.virtuelabs.com.

