VIRTUE LABS STRENGTHENS U.S. RETAIL PRESENCE WITH ULTA BEAUTY PARTNERSHIP

RALEIGH, N.C., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtue Labs, the leader in biotech hair care solutions, is expanding its U.S. retail footprint with partner Ulta Beauty. The brand is bringing its clinically proven, patented, and bio-identical Alpha Keratin 60ku® technology to haircare lovers, to shop in-store at the end of this month. This is a milestone step in the brand's growth strategy, providing new and existing fans with a premier beauty destination to discover Virtue's transformative, healthy-hair products.

Courtesy of Virtue Labs

"We are honored to bring Virtue into Ulta Beauty stores and further strengthen our existing partnership," shares Jose Luis Palacios, CEO, Virtue Labs. "At Virtue, we are passionate about helping people achieve their healthiest hair possible by introducing innovative formulas that do what no other beauty products can: improve the health and quality of your hair forever. Joined with Ulta Beauty's commitment to quality, high-performing products, we are thrilled to make Virtue more accessible to consumers nationwide."

Virtue will introduce its award-winning and curated assortment of bestselling shampoos, conditioners, stylers, and treatments into 350 Ulta Beauty locations, with the full assortment available on Ulta.com. The in-store range will feature regimens for all hair types, as well as the brand's breakthrough Virtue Flourish® line, specifically formulated to combat hair loss and thinning, with 97% of users seeing new hair growth after just three months*.

"We are excited to expand on our existing partnership with Virtue Labs, offering the efficacious haircare brand in select stores nationwide," said Penny Coy, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "Our guests have been engaging with the brand's online assortment for several years now and we're looking forward to partnering in this next phase of growth, introducing the science-backed products to new guests in key markets. Together, we will continue on our shared mission of offering beauty enthusiasts targeted haircare solutions that allow them to achieve their hair goals. We can't wait for new and existing guests to discover the assortment and enhance their beauty routines, ahead of summer and beyond."

The expansion into Ulta Beauty stores follows the successful launch of Virtue's most advanced formula to date, Damage Reverse™ Serum, which was introduced earlier this year. This groundbreaking product features the highest concentration of Virtue's bio-identical protein, Alpha Keratin 60ku®, and works to instantly repair hair while protecting it from future damage.

A central ingredient found in every Virtue product, Alpha Keratin 60ku® is clinically proven to replenish keratin lost to daily damage, ultimately helping rebuild, restore, and even help regrow hair to its healthiest, most natural state by repairing it from the inside out. In just five washes, Virtue users see a dramatic improvement in their hair, including a 42% decrease in breakage†, along with:

95% split end reparation †

22% increase in strand thickness †

138% increase in color vibrancy †

67% reduction in frizz†

Virtue Labs will be available to shop beginning June 28, 2024 in 350 Ulta Beauty stores in key markets, including Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, and San Diego, and at Ulta.com.

For more information, visit www.virtuelabs.com

*Results after 6 months of Hair Rejuvenation Treatment regimen use in a double-blind, independent, third-party clinical study.

†Sources: AMA Labs and MRL.

ABOUT VIRTUE LABS

Virtue Labs manufactures and markets innovative, technology-based solutions for the health of hair that provide visible, transformational results. Its proprietary, patented, hair-healing hero ingredient, Alpha Keratin 60ku®, is keratin in its purest, native form – whole, unbroken, and fully functional. It is the only fully functional keratin protein on the market today, and it is found in each of the company's Virtue® hair care products. Virtue Labs is based in Raleigh, NC, with a technology manufacturing facility in Winston-Salem, NC, USA. Learn more at www.virtuelabs.com.

