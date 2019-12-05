Virtue Labs Wins a Popular Science 2019 Best of What's New Award

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raleigh-based Virtue Labs has been named a recipient of Popular Science's 2019 Best of What's New Awards for its latest innovation, Virtue ColorKick™, a pure keratin protein powder that professional hair colorists use to prevent the damage associated with the coloring process and improve hair health.

"Being named one of the greatest innovations of the year by the experts at Popular Science is an incredible honor," said Melisse Shaban, Founder and CEO of Virtue Labs. "The technology that makes Virtue products possible was discovered by a group of scientists in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, seeking to heal severely wounded military soldiers. By chance it was also found to repair damaged hair. At Virtue Labs, our mission is to bring this technology to market to help everyday people in their everyday lives," Shaban said.

Virtue's award-winning ColorKick has truly revolutionized the professional salon industry. The first-ever hair filler made from 100% pure human keratin, Alpha Keratin 60ku Reactive™, it is a single, powerful, all-natural ingredient that is virtually identical to the keratin protein that makes up 90% of hair. Colorists can mix ColorKick right in the color bowl to promote the integrity of clients' hair. The keratin protein that is typically eroded through the coloring process is refilled thanks to ColorKick, repaving and sealing the cuticle for improved health, flexibility, and shine.

This is now the third innovation award Virtue ColorKick has received since its launch earlier this year, and the 27th award bestowed upon the company's hair care products since debuting in February 2017. In September of this year, ColorKick won a coveted Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award, and an Indie Beauty Innovator Award given by the Independent Cosmetic Manufacturers and Distributors (ICMAD) in July. ColorKick was recognized in the first-ever Personal Care category of Popular Science's annual Best of What's New Awards.

"The Best of What's New is our celebration of the most impactful and exciting innovations of the year," says Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Joe Brown. "This expertly vetted collection lays the groundwork for a healthier, safer, and awe-inspiring future—in our homes, cities, outer space, and everywhere in between. We're proud to bring you the Best of What's New 2019," said Joe Brown, Editor in Chief of Popular Science.

Virtue ColorKick is manufactured in the company's lab facility in Winston-Salem, NC, along with the key ingredient in all of the company's Virtue® hair care products, Alpha Keratin 60ku®.

"We're proud to be part of the technology and innovation boom in this state," Shaban said.

Licensed salon professionals can learn more about Virtue ColorKick by contacting professionals@virtuelabs.com. For more information about Virtue hair care, visit www.virtuelabs.com.

