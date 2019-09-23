Virtue Labs Wins Coveted Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award for 2019

According to Allure, "For a beauty product to win an Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award, it has to be more than just great – it has to be a revolution in a compact or tube. It has to change our routines, our mindsets, even the entire beauty industry."

Virtue's award-winning ColorKick is doing just that. The first-ever hair filler made from 100% pure human keratin, Alpha Keratin 60ku Reactive™, ColorKick is a single, powerful, all-natural ingredient that is virtually identical to the keratin protein that makes up 90% of hair. Mixed right in the color bowl, ColorKick promotes the integrity of hair by refilling the keratin protein that is typically eroded through the coloring process, and repaving and sealing the cuticle for improved health, flexibility, and shine.

This is the second innovation award Virtue ColorKick has received since its launch earlier this year, and the 25th award bestowed upon the company's hair care products since debuting in February 2017. In July of this year, ColorKick won the Indie Beauty Innovator Award given by the Independent Cosmetic Manufacturers and Distributors (ICMAD), a cosmetic and personal care trade association.

"We're so honored to receive these important awards, and to have the beauty industry's leading journalists and professionals recognize the breakthrough innovation behind the Virtue brand," said Melisse Shaban, Founder and CEO of Virtue Labs. "The technology that makes our products possible was discovered by a group of scientists in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, seeking to heal severely wounded military soldiers. By chance it was also found to repair damaged hair. At Virtue Labs, our mission is to bring this technology to market to help everyday people in their everyday lives," Shaban said.

Virtue ColorKick is manufactured in the company's lab facility in Winston-Salem, NC, along with the key ingredient in all of the company's Virtue® hair care products, Alpha Keratin 60ku®.

About Virtue Labs:

Virtue Labs manufactures and markets innovative, technology-based solutions for the health of hair that provide visible, transformational results. Its proprietary, patented hero ingredient, Alpha Keratin 60ku®, is keratin in its purest, native form – whole, unbroken and fully functional. It is the only fully functional keratin protein on the market today, and it is found in each of the company's Virtue® hair care products. Virtue Labs is based in Raleigh, NC, with a technology manufacturing facility in Winston-Salem, NC.

