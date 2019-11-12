Virtue Technologies and Myndshft Announce Partnership to Accelerate Time to Therapy for Infusion & Specialty Pharmacies

MESA, Ariz. and MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Myndshft Technologies, a leading provider of real-time benefit check and prior authorization technology for home infusion and specialty pharmacy today announced a partnership with post-acute healthcare technology solutions provider Virtue Technologies. The partnership will enable infusion and specialty pharmacies to improve patient and physician satisfaction, increase staff efficiency, and reduce the risk of payment denials.

Specialty and home infusion pharmacies are under increasing pressure due to intensifying payer scrutiny of utilization management, and growing demands from providers and patients for detailed benefits coverage and out-of-pocket costs at the point of care. The Myndshft-Virtue Technologies partnership brings together deep industry expertise and advanced technologies to tackle these challenges by improving transparency and accelerating time to care.

"Our partnership with Myndshft allows us to deliver a frictionless, automated process starting with benefits verification through to prior authorization and confirmation of delivery for both the pharmacy and the patient," said Gibran Ameer, Chief Executive Officer of Virtue Technologies.

"The Myndshft-Virtue Technologies partnership is a powerful combination," said Ron Wince, CEO of Myndshft. "Myndshft's focus on benefits and prior authorization at the point of care perfectly complements Virtue Technologies' vision for making post-acute ordering and receiving of medication services simpler, easier and faster."

About Myndshft

Myndshft's software-as-a-service automates and simplifies time-consuming healthcare administrative tasks associated with prior authorization, eligibility and benefits verification, and patient financial responsibility, freeing providers and payers to concentrate more fully on patient care. Myndshft was founded in 2018, and works with leading providers, payers, and health information exchanges. For more information, visit myndshft.com.

About Virtue Technologies

Virtue Technologies is a provider of cloud-based software committed to solving the challenges of the highly fragmented pharmacy market. The solutions strive to drive out cost and improve a pharmacy's revenue cycle by improving staff efficiency, removing waste, increasing patient satisfaction, and providing unparalleled visibility to pharmacy operations. In an environment of shrinking reimbursements, growing audit risk, and persistent demand from patients and caregivers, Virtue Technologies provides the solutions the market demands.

