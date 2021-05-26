Virtuix Raises $19MM for 'Omni One' Virtual Reality Treadmill

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuix announced that it has raised over $19 million from more than 6,500 investors in its Series A-2 financing round. Virtuix will use the proceeds to launch Omni One, an omni-directional treadmill for the home that lets players walk and run inside popular games and virtual worlds.

A players walking on the Omni One virtual reality treadmill.

Virtuix's "Omni" technology takes virtual reality to the next level by delivering the feeling of physically moving in VR. The treadmill's 360-degree experience enables players to walk or run in any direction inside their favorite videogames. Backed by Mark Cuban and other major investors, Virtuix has shipped over $10 million worth of commercial Omni systems to entertainment venues in 45 countries, including top locations like Dave & Buster's. Virtuix's upcoming product, Omni One, is a consumer version of the Omni treadmill optimized for the home.

"With Omni One, your home becomes a portal into new worlds and gaming adventures like never before," said Jan Goetgeluk, Virtuix's founder and CEO. "For the first time, you're no longer restricted by the limited space in your home. You can roam endlessly around immersive virtual worlds as you would in real life, using your whole body."

Virtuix worked with SeedInvest, an online investment platform, to complete its Series A-2 financing round, which included a fundraising campaign under SEC Regulation A ("Reg A"). Reg A allows qualified private companies to sell shares to non-accredited investors. Virtuix's Reg A campaign allowed anyone to purchase shares in Virtuix, and the minimum investment was only $1,000. More than 6,500 investors participated in the round.

"We're impressed by the outpouring of investor support for Omni One," said Goetgeluk. "More than two million players have experienced the thrill of walking around inside videogames at our commercial venues around the world. Given our success in the out-of-home market, our investors believe we're well-positioned to bring our popular gaming experience to millions of homes around the world."

Omni One is a complete entertainment system that includes an all-in-one VR headset and operating software for a seamless user experience. The system will feature its own game store with 30 titles at launch, including games developed by Virtuix alongside top titles licensed from third parties. Virtuix plans to sell Omni One for $1,995 (or $55 a month on a monthly payment plan). This pricing puts Omni One in line with mid-tier gaming PCs or connected fitness gear like a Peloton bike.

"Omni One isn't just a next-level gaming device, it also keeps you in shape by burning calories while gaming," said Goetgeluk. "Think of Omni One as a Peloton bike for gamers, and for parents who want to get their kids off the couch!"

To see Omni One in action, check out Virtuix's latest demo video here: https://youtu.be/aOYHg8qdxTE.

ABOUT VIRTUIX:

Virtuix Inc., founded in April 2013 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, is the developer of "Omni" - the first omni-directional treadmill that enables 360-degree movement in virtual environments. Virtuix's product line currently consists of Omni Pro, a commercial version, and Omni Arena, a turnkey multiplayer attraction that comprises four Omni Pro units. Virtuix has shipped nearly 4,000 Omni Pro systems to more than 500 commercial entertainment venues around the world. Omniverse, Virtuix's proprietary content platform offering 24 VR games and built-in esports competitions, has hosted over two million plays to date. Virtuix, a private company, has raised more than $35 million from individual and institutional investors. Virtuix is launching Omni One, a consumer version of the Omni for the home market, in late 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jan Goetgeluk

CEO, Virtuix

[email protected]

www.virtuix.com

Related Images

omni-one.jpg

Omni One

A players walking on the Omni One virtual reality treadmill.

omni-one-artist-rendering.jpg

Omni One artist rendering

An artist rendering of the Omni One design in various home environments.

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOYHg8qdxTE

SOURCE Virtuix Inc.