Virtuo and Leanplum Partner to Deliver Personalized Mobile Experiences for Car Rentals

PARIS and SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanplum, a leading multi-channel customer engagement platform, and Virtuo , the Paris-based mobile-first car rental service, today announced that Virtuo will be using Leanplum's unified cross-channel communication platform to deliver consumers a personalized experience for renting vehicles.

This partnership will allow Virtuo to engage with its customers across a variety of channels, including push notifications, in-app communication, email and web push – all from one unified platform. Leanplum provides insight and analytics on user engagement, enabling Virtuo to improve retention by learning how its users engage with the brand.

"Our seamless mobile-only experience is one of the key ways that our customers interact with our brand," said Thibault Chassagne, co-founder and CEO at Virtuo. "We had been using a patchwork of disconnected solutions to better our customer engagement. We were able to replace those with one solution, Leanplum. Leanplum offers unparalleled insight and analytics, which will aid in Virtuo's continued growth and retention of satisfied customers."

Virtuo's premium car rental service just surpassed 1 Million downloads. Users can book, locate and unlock rental cars through the Virtuo app, which is available around the clock so users can book and start renting at any time of the day or night. Virtuo users simply upload a photo of themselves and their drivers' licenses.

"Leanplum enables brands to engage with their users in unique and personalized ways," said Momchil Kyurkchiev, co-founder and chief product officer at Leanplum. "It's paramount for Virtuo, a service that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to provide a flawless experience to its customers. We are proud of our partnership with Virtuo and allowing this innovative company to deliver relevant and timely communication to its customers across a range of channels."

Leanplum's customer-first approach enables brands like Virtuo to engage with their users in meaningful ways. With cross-channel engagement and A/B testing to ensure effective communication, Leanplum fosters effective touchpoints.

About Virtuo

Virtuo is a seamless mobile-first car rental company, where you can book and unlock a range of cars all through your phone. Virtuo, operating across four countries, is on a mission to provide the best car hire experience that makes owning a car completely redundant, freeing people and cities from the burden of car ownership.

About Leanplum

Leanplum, a leading multi-channel engagement platform helps forward-looking brands like Zynga and Tesco meet the real-time needs of their customers. By transforming data into an understanding of users' needs and wants, our platform delivers unified experiences that are timely, tested, and relevant — building customer loyalty that fuels business growth. Founded in San Francisco, Leanplum has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has received more than $125M in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Leanplum has also been recognized as Fortune's Best Companies to Work For and Entrepreneur's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America . Download the media kit and learn more at www.leanplum.com .

