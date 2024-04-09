Virtuosi® Becomes an IACET Accredited Provider

The premier learning platform for pharma manufacturers proves it's worth.

ATLANTA, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) has awarded Virtuosi the prestigious Accredited Provider accreditation. IACET Accredited Providers are the only organizations approved to offer IACET Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

IACET Standard is a universal, global, model for learning process excellence. It defines a proven model for developing effective and valuable continuing education and training (CE/T) programs by measuring a provider's training program from procedure to process to result. Virtuosi is a comprehensive educational product that teaches the fundamental, transferrable knowledge that employees need to understand what they are doing and why.

"Quality Executive Partners, Inc.® (QxP) is proud of our Virtuosi education program which educates 1000's of pharmaceutical employees, including quality assurance professionals, microbiologists and cell & gene researchers, regulators, and experts each year in crucial aseptic, biotech and microbiology skills. Virtuosi's education program allows our clients to achieve and maintain the highest degree of competency, compliance, and readiness in today's pharmaceutical world," stated Robin Mersh, Senior Vice President, Virtuosi. Mersh added, "Our accreditation with IACET is a demonstration of our commitment to quality adult education and high standards for our program. We are very pleased to join such a prestigious organization. This accreditation confirms the experience of our many clients who have benefitted from the excellence of Virtuosi."

"We are pleased to recognize and celebrate the achievement of Virtuosi powered by Quality Executive Partners as an Accredited Provider," stated Randy Bowman, President & CEO of IACET. Bowman added, Quality Executive Partners proudly joins nearly 600 organizations around the globe that have matriculated through a rigorous peer-reviewed process by experts in continuing education, thereby ensuring the highest possible standards are met."

Virtuosi offers:

Immersive 3D, virtual reality (VR) training in Aseptic Processing, Microbiology, and Cell & Gene Therapy.

2D video content by the experts who train major organizations in the pharmaceutical industry.

A validated learning management system manages the content and can seamlessly connect to a client's internal systems.

Availability in 6 languages – English, German, French, Spanish, Swedish, and Italian.

Compliant with cGMPs, GAMP, EU Annex 11, EU Annex 1

An award-winning education solution, including Fast Company Innovative Company Award (2022), EdTech Award Finalist (2022), Laval Virtual Awards Nominee (2022), Brandon Hall Group Gold Award Excellence in Technology (2020), and Pharma Innovation Awards (2019)

To achieve Accredited Provider accreditation, Quality Executive Partners and Virtuosi completed a rigorous application process and successfully demonstrated adherence to the ANSI/IACET 1-2018 Standard for Continuing Education and Training by addressing the design, development, administration, and evaluation of its programs. Virtuosi is now linked to the IACET website and is recognized as offering the highest quality continuing education and training programs.

About Quality Executive Partners, Inc.

Quality Executive Partners, Inc. (QxP) is a global management and technical GMP consulting firm providing the pharmaceutical industry with innovative solutions and revolutionary technical education programs, including Virtuosi. The mission of QxP is to ensure our clients meet their business, quality, and compliance goals simultaneously. We achieve this through a unique partnering relationship that provides technical expertise, educational tools, mentoring, and execution support. Our success is defined by providing timely delivery of those goals coupled with the transfer of knowledge and capability to the client's team. www.qualityexecutivepartners.com

About IACET:

The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) is a non-profit association dedicated to quality continuing education and training programs. IACET is the only standard-setting organization approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for continuing education and training. The ANSI/IACET 1-2018 Standard for Continuing Education and Training is the core of thousands of educational programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.iacet.org or call 703-763-0705.

