Virtuoso honors Travelex Insurance Services with prestigious supplier awards

OMAHA, Neb., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelex Insurance Services Inc., a leading supplier of travel insurance to the travel agency industry, has received two of Virtuoso's 2026 U.S. awards: Top-Producing Specialty Partner Award and Highest Growth Specialty Partner. These prestigious recognitions highlight Travelex's commitment to excellence in service and the company's strong performance within the highly competitive travel insurance market.

Virtuoso Travel Network, the leading global luxury and experiential travel network, presented the awards at the third Virtuoso U.S. Forum event, in January. In 2024, Travelex was the first recipient of the Top-Producing Specialty Partner Award, which recognizes the partner with the highest overall sales in its respective category. This year, Travelex is proud to add the Highest Growth Specialty Partner Award to our achievements.

"Receiving the Top-Producing award for the third consecutive year, along with the Highest Annual Growth award, reflects the strength of our partnership with Virtuoso member agencies and the trust our agency and advisor partners place in us," said Robert Gallagher, president and CEO at Travelex. "This recognition is the result of our collective efforts over many years of close collaboration, and we remain committed to building on this partnership in the years ahead."

"The luxury travel sector demands a higher standard of service and expertise, and that's where we've focused our efforts," Gallagher said. "These awards reflect our team's dedication to consistently meeting those expectations."

About Travelex Insurance Services Inc.

For nearly 30 years, Travelex Insurance Services has been a travel insurance pioneer in the United States and a premier partner to the travel industry. Our commitment to providing the products both travel advisors and travelers want, combined with our superior customer service, makes Travelex stand out among our competitors, and we're frequently honored with travel industry customer service, technology, and innovation awards.

Travelex is part of the Zurich Cover-More family of brands, one of the world's largest travel insurance and assistance groups looking after more of the world's travelers than ever before, ensuring we're there every step of their journey.

Learn more about Travelex at TravelexInsurance.com. To find out how you can offer Travelex plans to your travelers, please visit Discover.TravelexInsurance.com.

Contact:

Amy Goldyn

P: +1-402-880-7481

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Travelex Insurance Services