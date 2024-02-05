Virtuoso honors Travelex with inaugural top-producer award

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the highly regulated financial services industry, insurance products are often competitively similar in benefits, coverages and price. Travelex Insurance Services Inc. recognized early on that making customer experience and service a pillar of its business could differentiate the company in the travel insurance space. Since then, Travelex has won many awards for its customer care. Now, the company adds another prestigious award to its shelf: Virtuoso's 2023 Top-producing Specialty Partner Award (U.S.).

Virtuoso, the leading global network specializing in luxury and experiential travel, introduced regional awards last month at its U.S. Forum in Orlando, Florida, making Travelex the award's first recipient in this category. The Top-producing Specialty Partner category honors the Virtuoso partner with the highest overall network sales in a respective category.

"On behalf of Travelex, I am honored to receive this award, especially from our longtime partner," said Shannon Lofdahl, President and CEO at Travelex. "We've been a Virtuoso preferred supplier for 25 years, and we are immensely appreciative of their partnership, members and advisors. We look forward to many more years of partnership and collaboration."

Travelex stood among Virtuoso's most esteemed U.S. travel agencies, advisors and preferred partners to receive one of the network's first annual regional awards honoring members and partners that set the standard in their given categories, based on sales volume and engagement within the network.

About Travelex Insurance Services

For more than 25 years, Travelex Insurance Services has been a leading U.S. provider of travel insurance. As a premier partner to the travel industry, Travelex offers an array of products designed to help travelers create and protect the moments that matter most while they explore the world.

We are part of the Zurich family of global brands and a woman-led organization that appreciates diversity. Guided by our values, we are optimistic, caring and reliable. With forward thinking, determination and a sense of togetherness, we help travelers dream, explore, and travel on. Learn more at TravelexInsurance.com.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso®, the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel, is a by-invitation-only organization comprising over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 54 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. For more information, visit Virtuoso.com.

Travel Edge recognizes Travelex for exceptional service

In an industry where customer care and service is often a leading differentiator, Travelex Insurance Services Inc. is proud to be the most recent...
Travelex announces VP of sales, Matt Seymour

As the U.S. travel industry continues to recover, Travelex Insurance Services Inc. has named Matt Seymour vice president of sales across the business....
