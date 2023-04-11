Virtuoso Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Findings on Three Best-in-Class Bispecific and ADC Programs at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuoso Therapeutics, Inc., a private oncology-focused company developing novel bispecific antibodies today announced that it will present three posters highlighting the preclinical data from leading bispecific antibody and ADC programs at the American Associate for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting.

The details of the Company's presentations at the AACR are as follows:

Poster Presentation #1870:

Title: VBI–003, a CD47xEpCAM bispecific antibody as a potential treatment for colorectal and small cell lung cancers

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 1

Presenting Author: Oi Kwan Wong, Ph.D., Senior Director, Translational Biology

Date/Time: April 17th 9:00AM-12:30PM

Location: Section 25

Poster Presentation #6334:

Title: VBI-002, a CD47xICAM-1 bispecific antibody for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma and non-small cell lung cancers

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Anticancer Immunotherapeutics

Presenting Author: Oi Kwan Wong, Ph.D., Senior Director, Translational Biology

Date/Time: April 19th 9:00AM-12:30PM

Location: Section 22

Poster Presentation #6298:

Title: A novel topoisomerase I inhibitor based anti-ICAM–1 antibody drug conjugate for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Growth Factor Receptors as Therapeutic Targets

Presenting Author: Oi Kwan Wong, Ph.D., Senior Director, Translational Biology

Date/Time: April 19th 9:00AM-12:30PM

Location: Section 21

"We believe that our best-in-class CD47 bispecific antibodies confer greater tumor selectivity without sacrificing potency and efficacy. They have been optimized and are ready to begin IND enabling studies," said Sofie Qiao, PhD, President and CEO of Virtuoso Therapeutics. Posters will be available at www.virtuosotherapuetics.com after the meeting.

About Virtuoso Therapeutics, Inc.

Virtuoso Therapeutics is an oncology-focused company developing novel bispecific antibodies. The team's expertise and insights could address some of the fundamental challenges of these modalities, such as efficacy and therapeutic window. By applying Virtuoso's technology and know-how, the bispecific programs are highly differentiated and have the potential to achieve a unique product profile.

