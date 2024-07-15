Virtuous AI appoints Chris Happ as new CEO to transform enterprise AI with "AI in a Box"

Happ will drive AI-led shift in enterprises, bringing Virtuous AI's product to market

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuous AI is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Happ as its new Chief Executive Officer. Happ's appointment on June 1, 2024, marks a pivotal turn as Virtuous AI emerges from the beta phase, ready to implement a robust go-to-market strategy.

Foremost of the developments that Happ will spearhead is Virtuous AI's groundbreaking new "AI in a Box" platform.

Chris Happ, CEO of Virtuous AI.

"AI in a Box" overcomes two primary challenges of AI adoption in the enterprise – complex technology and AI expertise. "AI in a Box" offers a complete AI technology platform for enterprises that does not require deep AI expertise or exorbitant investments to deploy. With "AI in a Box," businesses of all sizes can have a custom AI proof of concept solution in just 90 days.

Leading the charge on innovations like this is a primary mark of Happ's proven track record in building and growing companies. He co-founded and served as CEO at blueSolutions before exiting to Hubwoo (HBW.PA), building a global customer list including ExxonMobil, Chevron, Visa, AIG, and Pfizer. Happ also co-founded and led Goby to significant growth and eventual exit to Conservice. As CEO at MarketTime, he led the firm to 780% revenue growth over three years landing them on the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

"Chris's vision and expertise make him the perfect leader to position VAI at the forefront of enterprise-class AI solutions," said Rory Donovan, the founder of Virtuous AI. "His appointment underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI technology to our clients."

Donovan initially led the Virtuous AI team as CEO during product development. His groundbreaking graduate research in neuro-prosthetics led to the development of a highly efficient brain-computer interface. This breakthrough resulted in a new AI model architecture that has outperformed others in both accuracy and efficiency.

Now, as Chief Technology Officer, Donovan will focus on his passion: advancing AI model architecture. With Donovan's original product now complete, Virtuous AI has confidently brought on Happ as a visionary commercial leader with over 25 years of experience in growing and scaling innovative, high-growth B2B software companies.

"I'm proud to join the exceptional team at Virtuous AI during this landmark time," said Happ. "Virtuous AI offers a standout solution for the obstacles enterprises face as they adopt AI. Our technology, combined with unlimited market opportunity, mark the start of more exciting B2B enterprise developments ahead."

About Virtuous AI

Virtuous AI delivers accurate, private, and explainable AI solutions for enterprises. Virtuous AI offers the most comprehensive explainability for the enterprise with an embedded Graph RAG system, emphasizing data security and transparency through user-friendly APIs and multimodal data integration. This system uses customer information to avoid common AI issues such as hallucinations and poorly weighted fact-based answers. With Virtuous AI, businesses can develop customized, high-value AI use cases in a fraction of the time and cost typically associated with traditional AI development.

To learn more, visit virtuousai.com.

Press contact: Jordan Spangler – [email protected] - (571) 364-2035

SOURCE Virtuous AI