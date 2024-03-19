Virtuous Brings on Jeff Perkins as Chief Marketing Officer

The company adds experienced marketing executive to help accelerate growth, innovation, and expansion.

PHOENIX, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuous, the fastest-growing CRM for medium and large nonprofits, announced today the appointment of Jeff Perkins as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Perkins will help drive innovative marketing programs to build the brand and accelerate growth.

Experienced executive leader Jeff Perkins joins the fast-growing software company.

This hire comes at a pivotal time for Virtuous, following a successful year marked by significant business growth. Virtuous has remained at the forefront of innovation, recently launching Virtuous BI , a next-generation business intelligence solution designed to provide nonprofits with actionable insights for better decision-making. Furthermore, Virtuous was recently honored by Inc. Magazine as one of the Best Places to Work in the United States and named to the Inc 5000 list for the second year in a row for achieving 525% growth over a three-year period.

Perkins is an award-winning marketer who brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience to Virtuous. Most recently, he was the CMO of Greenlight Guru, a leading SaaS provider to global MedTech companies. Prior to Greenlight Guru, Perkins spent five years at ParkMobile, the leading parking app in the United States, where he first served as the CMO and eventually the CEO. He helped the company grow revenue by 233%, leading to a successful sale in 2021.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our growing team," says Gabe Cooper, CEO of Virtuous. "As we searched for a new marketing leader, we wanted a proven executive and people leader with hands-on experience scaling a SaaS company who also fits our culture and has a passion for nonprofits. Jeff checked all the boxes and much more. We look forward to his contributions as we continue our mission to empower nonprofits and increase generosity."

"I'm excited to join Virtuous at such a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory," says Perkins. "Virtuous has a remarkable product, an incredibly talented team, and an important mission. I am eager to leverage my skills and experience to help drive the company's continued success."

About Virtuous:

Virtuous is the leading provider of Responsive Fundraising software dedicated to empowering nonprofits with modern and innovative tools specifically designed to increase generosity by building more personal relationships with donors. Virtuous CRM, marketing tools, and analytics solutions are used by tens of thousands nonprofit professionals across North America. Nonprofits using Virtuous software have seen significant increases in donor retention and average gift size while reducing administrative expenses. Virtuous has made the Inc. 5000 for two years in a row and has been named one of Inc. Magazine's 2023 Best Places to Work. For more information, visit virtuous.org .

Media Contact:

Jeff Perkins

[email protected]

SOURCE Virtuous