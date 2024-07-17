Virtuous Experiences Strong Growth in Q2 2024

The software company's momentum continues with another quarter of rapid growth and expansion as nonprofit demand for modern fundraising solutions increases.

PHOENIX, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuous, the leading Responsive Fundraising platform for nonprofit organizations, announced today strong results in Q2 2024. The Phoenix-based company continues rapidly acquiring new customers while maintaining strong customer retention, achieving 525% growth over the past three years.

Key highlights from Q2 include:

"We have had a great first half of 2024 as the nonprofit sector continues to migrate away from legacy software to our modern fundraising platform," says Gabe Cooper, CEO of Virtuous. "We have some big product news coming in the second half of the year that we believe will be a game changer for fundraisers to help increase charitable giving."

About Virtuous:

Virtuous is the leading provider of Responsive Fundraising software dedicated to empowering nonprofits with modern and innovative tools specifically designed to increase generosity by building more personal relationships with donors. Virtuous CRM, marketing tools, and analytics solutions are used by tens of thousands of nonprofit professionals. Nonprofits using Virtuous software have seen significant increases in donor retention and average gift size while reducing administrative expenses. Virtuous has made the Inc. 5000 list for two years in a row, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Nonprofit CRM grid, and has been named one of Inc. Magazine's 2023 Best Places to Work. For more information, visit virtuous.org .

