Virtuous Experiences Strong Growth in Q2 2024
Jul 17, 2024, 09:00 ET
The software company's momentum continues with another quarter of rapid growth and expansion as nonprofit demand for modern fundraising solutions increases.
PHOENIX, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuous, the leading Responsive Fundraising platform for nonprofit organizations, announced today strong results in Q2 2024. The Phoenix-based company continues rapidly acquiring new customers while maintaining strong customer retention, achieving 525% growth over the past three years.
Key highlights from Q2 include:
- Highly Attended Responsive Nonprofit Summit: In May, Virtuous hosted the 3rd Annual Responsive Nonprofit Summit, a free 3-day virtual event featuring 36 sessions with 75 speakers. Over 4,440 nonprofit professionals participated in the event, which was eligible for 34 CFRE credits. In a post-event survey, the summit received a score of 9 out of 10. Replays of all the sessions are now available to watch on-demand.
- Awards and accolades: Virtuous received several prestigious accolades in Q2. The company was named Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work for the second year in a row and received the Phoenix Business Journal's Inno Fire Award. The company also received 13 badges in the recent G2 Summer Report, including "Leader" and "High Performer." Additionally, G2 ranked Virtuous as the No. 1 alternative to Blackbaud's Raiser's Edge, the most common platform Virtuous customers switch from as they seek to modernize their fundraising technology.
- Launch of Virtuous CEO, Gabe Cooper's book, The Responsive Nonprofit: Cooper's second book was released in May and quickly became a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. The book outlines eight key principles for driving innovation in nonprofit organizations and is available in print, digital, and audio formats. Learn more about the Responsive Nonprofit and buy a copy here.
"We have had a great first half of 2024 as the nonprofit sector continues to migrate away from legacy software to our modern fundraising platform," says Gabe Cooper, CEO of Virtuous. "We have some big product news coming in the second half of the year that we believe will be a game changer for fundraisers to help increase charitable giving."
About Virtuous:
Virtuous is the leading provider of Responsive Fundraising software dedicated to empowering nonprofits with modern and innovative tools specifically designed to increase generosity by building more personal relationships with donors. Virtuous CRM, marketing tools, and analytics solutions are used by tens of thousands of nonprofit professionals. Nonprofits using Virtuous software have seen significant increases in donor retention and average gift size while reducing administrative expenses. Virtuous has made the Inc. 5000 list for two years in a row, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Nonprofit CRM grid, and has been named one of Inc. Magazine's 2023 Best Places to Work. For more information, visit virtuous.org.
