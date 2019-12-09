Virtuous Fashion at Church Boutique

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Church Boutique, Hollywood's 5k square foot creative sanctuary dedicated to the marvel of art and luxury fashion is prominently featuring The Ministry of Tomorrow's (MOT) collection of non-leather, eco-luxury bags in its Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA street store this holiday season.

The Church Boutique founders, Rodney Burns and David Malvaney who are acclaimed for styling an impressive roster of notable celebrities including; Leny Kravitz, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Janet Jackson and more, discovered the up-and-coming fashion brand Ministry of Tomorrow and will be letting their circle of influential fashionista Church goers know that MOT is an important brand to pay attention to.

"MOT is at the cross section of art, fashion and virtue. We love the MOT style and social impact story. These bags come with a ripple effect of goodness that is so inspirational," said Rodney Burns co-founder of The Church Boutique.

MOT created a small artisanal flagship production facility in Nairobi, Kenya to produce high quality, limited edition, handmade eco-luxury vegan bags with an aim to deliver abundant social and environmental good with each bag sold.

The MOT eco-factory was established directly next to Kibera, the largest slum in Kenya, so that tailors living in Kibera have an opportunity for fair wage jobs, where they can walk a short distance to work, enjoy a pleasant non-stressful work environment with a chance for a better future for them and their families.

MOT bags are made from ultra-high quality non-leather, organic and sustainable materials to make the case that it is possible to achieve luxury without causing harm to animals, people or the environment.

"Our tailors in Kenya are extremely proud that the hand-crafted bags they make are being featured at The Church Boutique this holiday season," said Julian Prolman, founder and president of MOT.

The Ministry of Tomorrow, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a for-profit social enterprise that designs and produces high-quality, eco-luxury, vegan accessories and garments and sells directly to consumers at www.ministryoftomorrow.com

The purchase of MOT products enables sustainable development by providing income generating opportunities for people in marginalized places of the world. MOT represents a new frontier in business based on love for all and responsible commerce.

