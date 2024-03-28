Virtuous Launches New Version of RaiseDonors, Designed to Improve the Online Giving Experience to Drive Increased Giving to Nonprofits

RaiseDonors sets a new bar for how modern fundraisers create highly engaging online giving experiences. Post this

RaiseDonors is Virtuous's second major product release in Q1 2024. Earlier this month, the company launched Virtuous BI , a data analytics engine and report builder designed to help nonprofits gain better insights from their giving and marketing data.

The new RaiseDonors offers a robust set of online giving tools purpose-built to meet the diverse needs of nonprofits. The platform provides fundraising professionals with the flexibility to use a wide range of pre-built templates or build customized pages to create a more tailored donor experience. Additionally, RaiseDonors leverages proprietary data intelligence to improve donor conversions, drive higher average gift amounts, and increase recurring gifts. RaiseDonors seamlessly integrates with Virtuous CRM, to improve the overall process of managing donors, gifts, and fundraising data across campaigns.

"RaiseDonors sets a new bar for how modern fundraisers create highly engaging online giving experiences," says Gabe Cooper, CEO of Virtuous. "Our flexible page builder and built-in data intelligence help nonprofits maximize the gift potential for every donor."

Key features of the new version of RaiseDonors include:

Best-in-Class "Smart" Giving Forms: Launch personalized, data-driven giving forms that enable you to adjust the gift array based on the profile of a specific donor, helping you maximize the potential gift or increase the number of recurring donations.

Deploy high-conversion campaign pages in minutes while giving teams complete flexibility to change any aspect of the page. Organizations can now effectively tell their story and better engage donors without compromising their unique visual brand.

Connect donors to the tangible impact of their gift by enabling project-based fundraising and personalized email follow-up.

Connect donors to the tangible impact of their gift by enabling project-based fundraising and personalized email follow-up. Robust Payment Options and Administrative Tools: Save time with easy-to-use reporting, exports, scheduling, email builders, terminal card processing, and payments control.

For more information about RaiseDonors or to request a demo, click here.

About Virtuous:

Virtuous is the leading provider of Responsive Fundraising software dedicated to empowering nonprofits with modern and innovative tools specifically designed to increase generosity by building more personal relationships with donors. Virtuous CRM, marketing tools, and analytics solutions are used by tens of thousands of nonprofit professionals. Nonprofits using Virtuous software have seen significant increases in donor retention and average gift size while reducing administrative expenses. Virtuous has made the Inc. 5000 list for two years in a row, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Nonprofit CRM grid, and has been named one of Inc. Magazine's 2023 Best Places to Work. For more information, visit virtuous.org .

