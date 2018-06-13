Virtuozzo Helps Rebel.com Improve Server Performance by 4X in Their Amazon EC2 Environment

Rebel.com, an Ottawa, Canada-based hosting solutions provider, migrated its infrastructure to Amazon EC2 several years ago. But as the company's business grew, it needed a way to increase the size of its Amazon EC2 instances without impacting their performance. By leveraging Virtuozzo 7 on top of them, the company was able to improve server performance by 4X.

Virtuozzo provides the only nested virtualization technology that cuts Amazon EC2 instances into smaller VPSs with no performance impact. Using Virtuozzo 7 and Amazon EC2 together enables companies to:

Gain financial agility by reducing operational expenses

Maintain competitively-priced VPS service offerings

Scale on demand for unexpected workload increases

Have better performance from large EC2 instances

Read the full case study to discover the economies of scale that Rebel.com gained as a result of leveraging Virtuozzo 7.

"Virtuozzo is dedicated to helping our customers realize their greatest potential and a big part of that is supporting them as they grow their business," said George Karidis, chief executive officer at Virtuozzo. "We are seeing a lot of customers move to a cloud infrastructure like AWS as a way to reduce operating costs and gain greater scalability. As their EC2 instances grow, they need a way to increase performance, and Virtuozzo is happy to offer an innovative solution to address this challenge."

Join Virtuozzo at infra//Structure Summit This Week

Virtuozzo will participate as a Gold Sponsor at Structure Research's infra//STRUCTURE Summit, which will take place at the Pantages Hotel in Toronto, Canada, June 13 - 14. Virtuozzo CEO, George Karidis, will be speaking during the event at the panel discussion "Building Blocks of Next-Gen Services" on Thursday, June 14, at 4:20pm. The session will help service providers identify new ways to utilize infrastructure to ensure they evolve with the times. Attendees can learn more about Virtuozzo's partnership with Rebel.com and discover the benefits of adding Virtuozzo 7 to their Amazon EC2 environment. Experts from Virtuozzo will also be on hand throughout the event at their sponsor table to talk about how they can help service providers lower their costs and deliver more value with an integrated compute and software-defined storage solution.

infra//STRUCTURE is an exclusive industry summit that will bring together executives from across the Internet infrastructure ecosystem - cloud, managed hosting and data center - for high-value networking and a frank discussion about the industry's status and future directions.

