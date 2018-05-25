Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HARTFORD, Conn., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE), Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI), Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR), and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZF) today announced the results of the joint annual meeting of shareholders held on May 22, 2018.

George R. Aylward and Philip R. McLoughlin were re-elected as Class III directors of DSE and Class III trustees of VGI, and James M. Oates and James B. Rogers, Jr. were re-elected as Class I directors of ZTR and ZF, each for a term of three years or until his successor has been duly elected and qualified.

The voting results are as follows:

Duff & Phelps Select
Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector
Income Fund

For

Withheld

For

Withheld

George R. Aylward

24,025,914

725,234

9,536,681

489,954

Philip R. McLoughlin

23,922,153

828,995

9,525,512

501,123




Virtus Global Dividend &
Income Fund Inc.

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.

For

Withheld

For

Withheld

James M. Oates

20,505,050

909,182

16,900,659

865,140

James B. Rogers, Jr.

18,159,358

3,254,874

15,329,922

2,435,877

For more information about the funds contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed end fund section on the web at www.virtus.com.

 

