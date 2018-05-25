Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders

George R. Aylward and Philip R. McLoughlin were re-elected as Class III directors of DSE and Class III trustees of VGI, and James M. Oates and James B. Rogers, Jr. were re-elected as Class I directors of ZTR and ZF, each for a term of three years or until his successor has been duly elected and qualified.

The voting results are as follows:



Duff & Phelps Select

Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector

Income Fund

For Withheld

For Withheld George R. Aylward 24,025,914 725,234

9,536,681 489,954 Philip R. McLoughlin 23,922,153 828,995

9,525,512 501,123







Virtus Global Dividend &

Income Fund Inc.

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.

For Withheld

For Withheld James M. Oates 20,505,050 909,182

16,900,659 865,140 James B. Rogers, Jr. 18,159,358 3,254,874

15,329,922 2,435,877

For more information about the funds contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed end fund section on the web at www.virtus.com.

