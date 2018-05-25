HARTFORD, Conn., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE), Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI), Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR), and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZF) today announced the results of the joint annual meeting of shareholders held on May 22, 2018.
George R. Aylward and Philip R. McLoughlin were re-elected as Class III directors of DSE and Class III trustees of VGI, and James M. Oates and James B. Rogers, Jr. were re-elected as Class I directors of ZTR and ZF, each for a term of three years or until his successor has been duly elected and qualified.
The voting results are as follows:
|
Duff & Phelps Select
|
Virtus Global Multi-Sector
|
For
|
Withheld
|
For
|
Withheld
|
George R. Aylward
|
24,025,914
|
725,234
|
9,536,681
|
489,954
|
Philip R. McLoughlin
|
23,922,153
|
828,995
|
9,525,512
|
501,123
|
Virtus Global Dividend &
|
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.
|
For
|
Withheld
|
For
|
Withheld
|
James M. Oates
|
20,505,050
|
909,182
|
16,900,659
|
865,140
|
James B. Rogers, Jr.
|
18,159,358
|
3,254,874
|
15,329,922
|
2,435,877
For more information about the funds contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed end fund section on the web at www.virtus.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-closed-end-funds-announce-results-of-joint-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-300654849.html
SOURCE Virtus Closed-End Funds
