Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders

News provided by

Virtus Funds

May 22, 2019, 09:00 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE), Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI), Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR), and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZF) today announced the results of the joint annual meeting of shareholders held on May 21, 2019.

James B. Rogers, Jr., R. Keith Walton, and Brian T. Zino were re-elected as Class I directors of DSE and VGI, and George R. Aylward, Philip R. McLoughlin, and William R. Moyer were re-elected as Class II directors of ZTR and ZF, each for a term of three years or until his successor has been duly elected and qualified.

The voting results are as follows:

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and
Midstream Energy Fund Inc.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector
Income Fund





For

Withheld

For

Withheld

James B. Rogers, Jr.

17,987,388

6,914,944

7,109,410

2,917,472

R. Keith Walton

24,217,117

685,215

9,652,854

374,028

Brian T. Zino

1,400,000

0

9,579,641

447,241

Virtus Global Dividend &
Income Fund Inc.

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.





For

Withheld

For

Withheld

George R. Aylward

20,976,191

884,163

16,842,266

900,654

Philip R. McLoughlin

20,896,231

964,123

16,836,059

906,861

William R. Moyer

20,868,645

991,708

16,831,568

911,352

For more information about the funds contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed end fund section on the web at www.virtus.com.

SOURCE Virtus Funds

Related Links

http://www.virtus.com

You just read:

Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders

News provided by

Virtus Funds

May 22, 2019, 09:00 ET