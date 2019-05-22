Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HARTFORD, Conn., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE), Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI), Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR), and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZF) today announced the results of the joint annual meeting of shareholders held on May 21, 2019.

James B. Rogers, Jr., R. Keith Walton, and Brian T. Zino were re-elected as Class I directors of DSE and VGI, and George R. Aylward, Philip R. McLoughlin, and William R. Moyer were re-elected as Class II directors of ZTR and ZF, each for a term of three years or until his successor has been duly elected and qualified.

The voting results are as follows:



Duff & Phelps Select MLP and

Midstream Energy Fund Inc.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector

Income Fund









For Withheld

For Withheld James B. Rogers, Jr. 17,987,388 6,914,944

7,109,410 2,917,472 R. Keith Walton 24,217,117 685,215

9,652,854 374,028 Brian T. Zino 1,400,000 0

9,579,641 447,241



Virtus Global Dividend &

Income Fund Inc.

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.









For Withheld

For Withheld George R. Aylward 20,976,191 884,163

16,842,266 900,654 Philip R. McLoughlin 20,896,231 964,123

16,836,059 906,861 William R. Moyer 20,868,645 991,708

16,831,568 911,352

For more information about the funds contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed end fund section on the web at www.virtus.com.

SOURCE Virtus Funds

Related Links

http://www.virtus.com

