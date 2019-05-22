Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders
May 22, 2019, 09:00 ET
HARTFORD, Conn., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE), Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI), Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR), and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZF) today announced the results of the joint annual meeting of shareholders held on May 21, 2019.
James B. Rogers, Jr., R. Keith Walton, and Brian T. Zino were re-elected as Class I directors of DSE and VGI, and George R. Aylward, Philip R. McLoughlin, and William R. Moyer were re-elected as Class II directors of ZTR and ZF, each for a term of three years or until his successor has been duly elected and qualified.
The voting results are as follows:
|
Duff & Phelps Select MLP and
|
Virtus Global Multi-Sector
|
For
|
Withheld
|
For
|
Withheld
|
James B. Rogers, Jr.
|
17,987,388
|
6,914,944
|
7,109,410
|
2,917,472
|
R. Keith Walton
|
24,217,117
|
685,215
|
9,652,854
|
374,028
|
Brian T. Zino
|
1,400,000
|
0
|
9,579,641
|
447,241
|
Virtus Global Dividend &
|
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.
|
For
|
Withheld
|
For
|
Withheld
|
George R. Aylward
|
20,976,191
|
884,163
|
16,842,266
|
900,654
|
Philip R. McLoughlin
|
20,896,231
|
964,123
|
16,836,059
|
906,861
|
William R. Moyer
|
20,868,645
|
991,708
|
16,831,568
|
911,352
For more information about the funds contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed end fund section on the web at www.virtus.com.
SOURCE Virtus Funds
