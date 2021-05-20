Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HARTFORD, Conn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI), and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR) today announced the results of their joint annual meeting of shareholders held on May 19, 2021.

George R. Aylward, Connie D. McDaniel, and Philip R. McLoughlin were reelected as Class III trustees of VGI, and Donald C. Burke, Sidney E. Harris, and James M. Oates were reelected as Class I directors of ZTR, each for a term of three years or until his or her successor has been duly elected and qualified.

The voting results are as follows:



Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

For Withheld

# of Shares % of Shares Voted # of Shares % of Shares Voted George R. Aylward 8,610,645 97% 232,147 3% Connie D. McDaniel 8,297,265 94% 545,527 6% Philip R. McLoughlin 8,271,529 94% 571,263 6%



Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund For Withheld # of Shares % of Shares Voted # of Shares % of Shares Voted Donald C. Burke 30,292,367 96% 1,185,403 4% Sidney E. Harris 30,241,600 96% 1,236,170 4% James M. Oates 30,233,189 96% 1,244,582 4%

For more information about the funds, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at [email protected], or through the closed end fund section on the web at www.virtus.com.

