Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Special Meetings of Shareholders

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boards of Directors of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR), Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZF), and Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE), and the Board of Trustees of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI) today announced the results of the joint special meetings of shareholders.

ZF and ZTR

At the joint special meeting of ZF and ZTR, shareholders of ZF approved the reorganization of ZF into ZTR, and shareholders of ZTR approved that fund's issuance of additional shares of common stock to effect the reorganization. In addition, shareholders of ZTR approved Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., a current subadviser of ZF, as the subadviser of the equity portion of ZTR's portfolio.

As a result of this vote, shares of the reorganized fund, which will be named Virtus Total Return Fund Inc., will begin trading on Monday, November 18, under the ticker "ZTR" and CUSIP 92835W107. ZF will cease trading and dissolve as of the close of business on Friday, November 15.

Shareholders of ZTR also approved the election of Donald C. Burke and Sidney E. Harris as Class I directors; John R. Mallin as a Class II director; and Connie D. McDaniel and Geraldine M. McNamara as Class III directors. The directors will begin their terms effective January 1, 2020 for the remaining term of their respective classes, or until their successors have been duly elected and qualified.

The voting results are as follows:



For Against Abstain Proposal 1 (ZF) Approve the reorganization of ZF into ZTR 11,004,501.429 942,370.887 523,148.977 Proposal 2 (ZTR) Approve the issuance of additional shares in connection with the reorganization 11,628,630.460 1,225,683.602 559,803.368 Proposal 3 (ZTR) Approve the subadvisory agreement between Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc., and Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. 11,835,025.372 786,858.859 792,233.199

















Proposal 4 Election of Five New Directors



ZTR





For Withheld



Donald C. Burke 16,201,057.397 1,153,811.033



Sidney E. Harris 16,181,537.400 1,173,331.030



John R. Mallin 16,201,023.691 1,153,844.739



Connie D. McDaniel 16,169,993.916 1,184,874.514



Geraldine M. McNamara 16,165,929.975 1,188,938.455





DSE and VGI

At the joint special meeting of DSE and VGI, shareholders approved the election of Geraldine M. McNamara as a Class I director/trustee; Donald C. Burke, Sidney E. Harris and John R. Mallin as Class II directors/trustees; and Connie D. McDaniel as a Class III director/trustee. They will begin their terms effective January 1, 2020 for the remaining term of their respective classes, or until their successors have been duly elected and qualified.

The voting results are as follows:



DSE

VGI

For Withheld For Withheld Donald C. Burke 23,717,952.601 1,305,059.400 9,162,205.453 737,920.000 Sidney E. Harris 23,516,945.601 1,506,066.400 9,129,275.453 770,850.000 John R. Mallin 23,540,398.601 1,482,613.400 9,124,563.453 775,562.000 Connie D. McDaniel 23,744,918.601 1,278,093.400 9,144,867.453 755,258.000 Geraldine M. McNamara 23,828,432.601 1,194,579.400 9,108,977.453 791,148.000

For more information about the funds contact Shareholder Services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-End Funds section on the web at www.virtus.com.

