Virtus Investment Partners Announces Appointment Of Board Members

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, today announced that Paul G. Greig and Peter L. Bain have been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.

Greig is chairman of the board and former interim chief executive officer and president of Opus Bank, a commercial bank with offices in California, Arizona, Oregon and Washington. Bain is the former president, chief executive officer and director of OM Asset Management, now known as BrightSphere Investment Group.

"We are pleased to add two directors who are strategic business leaders and accomplished board members. They will further strengthen our board's breadth of talent and experience as the company continues to evolve," said Mark Treanor, chairman of the board. "Both Paul and Peter bring extensive financial services and asset management industry expertise to our board and have led successful companies through significant organic growth and strategic acquisitions," said George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer. "We are confident in the contributions and value they bring to our board."

Greig has been chairman of Opus Bank since 2018. Previously he served as chairman, president and CEO of FirstMerit Corp. from 2006 to 2016, president and chief executive officer of Charter One Bank, Illinois, and earlier, president and chief executive officer of Bank One Corp., Wisconsin. He was a director and member of the Audit Committee of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland from 2011 to 2013 and vice president of the Fed's Federal Advisory Council.

Greig earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Wheaton College and an M.B.A. from DePaul University. In addition to serving on the Opus Bank board, he is currently a director at Omni Senior Living, a developer and operator of senior living communities in northeast Ohio.

Bain served as president, CEO and director of OM Asset Management from 2011 to 2017 and led the company's initial public offering. He joined OM Asset Management from Legg Mason, where he was senior executive vice president and head of affiliate management and corporate strategy, and earlier, chief administrative officer. He also was a managing director at Berkshire Capital Securities and worked at Merrill Lynch & Co. and HSBC Holdings.

Bain received a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School following a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies from Trinity College, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He currently serves on the Board of ReBuild Metro, an affordable housing initiative focused on reclaiming and rehabilitating disadvantaged neighborhoods in Baltimore.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

