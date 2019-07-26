Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019

HARTFORD, Conn., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data or as noted)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





6/30/2019

6/30/2018

Change

3/31/2019

Change



















U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

















Revenues $ 140.5



$ 132.9



6%



$ 130.7



7%

Operating expenses $ 110.4



$ 105.6



5%



$ 109.7



1%

Operating income (loss) $ 30.1



$ 27.3



10%



$ 21.0



43%

Operating margin 21.4%



20.5%







16.1%





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 24.8



$ 21.0



18%



$ 19.7



26%

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 3.26



$ 2.75



19%



$ 2.61



25%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 8.252



8.401



(2%)



8.322



(1%)





















Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)

















Revenues, as adjusted $ 121.0



$ 110.6



9%



$ 112.6



7%

Operating expenses, as adjusted $ 77.3



$ 73.0



6%



$ 79.1



(2%)

Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 43.7



$ 37.6



16%



$ 33.5



30%

Operating margin, as adjusted 36.1%



34.0%







29.8%





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 30.0



$ 28.2



6%



$ 22.7



32%

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 3.63



$ 3.36



8%



$ 2.73



33%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted 8.252



8.401



(2%)



8.322



(1%)



(1) See the information beginning on page 11 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures

Earnings Summary

The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 11 of this earnings release.

Assets Under Management and Asset Flows (in billions)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





6/30/2019

6/30/2018

Change

3/31/2019

Change Ending long-term assets under management (1) $ 103.3



$ 89.8



15%



$ 99.9



3%

Ending total assets under management $ 105.0



$ 91.6



15%



$ 101.7



3%

Average long-term assets under management (1) $ 100.5



$ 88.8



13%



$ 94.7



6%

Average total assets under management $ 102.2



$ 90.5



13%



$ 96.4



6%

Total sales $ 5.1



$ 6.6



(23%)



$ 5.5



(7%)

Net flows $ 0.1



$ 1.3



(92%)



$ (0.1)



N/M



(1) Excludes assets under management in liquidity strategies, including in certain open-end mutual funds and institutional accounts N/M - Not Meaningful

Long-term assets under management increased 3% to $103.3 billion at June 30, 2019 from $99.9 billion at March 31, 2019 as a result of market appreciation and modestly positive net flows. Total assets under management at June 30, 2019 were $105.0 billion, including $1.8 billion of assets in liquidity strategies.

Total sales in the second quarter of $5.1 billion declined 7% from $5.5 billion in the first quarter, which included $0.8 billion of sales related to the issuance of a collateralized loan obligation (CLO) and an initial model allocation for two new exchange traded funds. Institutional sales of $1.7 billion increased 82% sequentially, primarily reflecting the funding of a $0.9 billion global real estate securities subadvisory mandate. Second quarter mutual fund sales of $2.5 billion compared with $3.0 billion in the prior quarter, primarily due to lower sales of fixed income and international equity strategies. Retail separate account sales were $0.7 billion, down 3% sequentially, with growth in the intermediary-sold channel more than offset by a decline in private client sales.

Total net flows of $0.1 billion during the second quarter, compared with net flows of ($0.1) billion in the first quarter, included positive net flows from institutional, retail separate accounts, and exchange traded funds partially offset by net outflows in open-end funds. Institutional had net flows of $0.5 billion due to the funding of several new mandates, partially offset by $0.9 billion of partial redemptions from existing accounts and $0.4 billion of outflows from closed accounts. Net flows in retail separate accounts were $0.3 billion, consistent with the prior quarter, as a modest decline in sales was more than offset by lower redemptions. Mutual fund net flows of ($0.7) billion in the second quarter improved from ($0.9) billion in the prior quarter, with outflows primarily from bank loan strategies.

GAAP Results

Operating income increased sequentially to $30.1 million from $21.0 million, primarily reflecting a 7% increase in revenues due to higher average assets under management and lower employment expenses compared with the seasonally high first quarter. Second quarter operating expenses included $0.3 million of restructuring and severance costs compared with $1.2 million in the prior quarter.

Net income per diluted share of $3.26 included a $0.32 benefit from net unrealized gains on investments, ($0.13) of net realized losses on investments, ($0.11) of acquisition and integration costs, and ($0.03) of restructuring and severance costs. First quarter net income per diluted share of $2.61 included a $0.58 benefit from net unrealized gains on investments, ($0.29) of net realized losses on investments, ($0.13) of acquisition and integration costs, and ($0.10) of restructuring and severance costs.

The effective tax rate of 24% during the second quarter compared with 16% in the prior quarter. The sequential increase reflected lower tax valuation releases related to marketable securities.

Non-GAAP Results

Revenues, as adjusted, of $121.0 million increased 7% from the prior quarter as a result of higher average assets and an increase in the average fee rate. Employment expenses, as adjusted, declined 4% to $57.0 million primarily due to the impact of seasonally higher first quarter expenses. In addition, the sequential change in employment expenses was impacted by lower sales-based compensation, partially offset by higher profit-based incentive compensation. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, increased 3% from the first quarter due to the annual equity grants to the Board of Directors of $0.8 million.

Operating income, as adjusted, and the related margin were $43.7 million and 36%, respectively, compared with $33.5 million and 30%, respectively, in the prior quarter. The increased margin reflected the impact of the seasonally higher first quarter employment expenses as well as higher revenues, as adjusted, in the second quarter.

Interest and dividends earned on cash equivalents and seed capital and CLO investments were $3.8 million, a decline from $4.2 million in the first quarter primarily related to lower CLO interest income.

Net income attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted, which is net of noncontrolling interests, was $3.63 per diluted common share, an increase of $0.90, or 33%, from $2.73 in the prior quarter. The increase primarily reflected higher operating income, as adjusted.

The effective tax rate, as adjusted, was 27%, unchanged from the prior quarter.

Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited) (in millions)



As of





As of





6/30/2019

6/30/2018

Change

3/31/2019

Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 166.0



$ 138.8



20%



$ 142.3



17%

Gross debt (1) $ 315.7



$ 258.1



22%



$ 328.2



(4%)

Redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 53.7



$ —



N/M



$ 54.4



(1%)

Total equity attributable to stockholders $ 651.1



$ 624.5



4%



$ 633.5



3%





















Working capital (2) $ 148.7



$ 94.3



58%



$ 137.9



8%

Net debt (cash) (3) $ 149.7



$ 119.2



26%



$ 185.8



(19%)



(1) Excludes deferred financing costs of $9.6 million, $10.5 million and $12.9 million as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively (2) Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, less accrued compensation and benefits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable and required principal payments due over the next twelve months including scheduled amortization and an estimate of the excess cash flow payment; the actual excess cash flow payment will be measured based on fiscal year 2019 financial results and the net leverage ratio as of December 31, 2019 (3) Defined as gross debt less cash and cash equivalents N/M - Not Meaningful

Working capital at June 30, 2019 of $148.7 million increased by 8% from March 31, 2019, reflecting net cash generated from the business partially offset by changes in debt outstanding and return of capital to shareholders.

During the second quarter, the company repurchased 67,709 shares, or 1% of beginning of quarter outstanding common shares, for $7.5 million. In addition, the company net settled 9,753 shares for $1.1 million to satisfy employee tax obligations on restricted stock units.

The company also repaid $12.4 million of debt in the second quarter. The net leverage ratio, which is net debt to EBITDA (in accordance with the company's credit agreement), was 0.7x at June 30, 2019 compared with 0.9x at March 31, 2019.

Conference Call

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Advisers. Additional information is available at virtus.com .

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





Six Months Ended





6/30/2019

6/30/2018

Change

3/31/2019

Change

6/30/2019

6/30/2018

Change Revenues





























Investment management fees $ 114,591



$ 103,168



11%



$ 105,918



8%



$ 220,509



$ 203,644



8%

Distribution and service fees 10,617



13,549



(22%)



10,063



6%



20,680



26,156



(21%)

Administration and transfer agent fees 15,054



15,967



(6%)



14,413



4%



29,467



31,705



(7%)

Other income and fees 227



248



(8%)



324



(30%)



551



455



21%

Total revenues 140,489



132,932



6%



130,718



7%



271,207



261,960



4%

Operating Expenses





























Employment expenses 58,123



54,868



6%



60,851



(4%)



118,974



115,564



3%

Distribution and other asset-based expenses 21,322



23,721



(10%)



19,764



8%



41,086



46,012



(11%)

Other operating expenses 19,174



19,128



—%



18,723



2%



37,897



35,990



5%

Operating expenses of consolidated investment products 2,568



1,783



44%



451



469%



3,019



2,294



32%

Restructuring and severance 320



—



N/M



1,176



(73%)



1,496



—



N/M

Depreciation expense 1,271



1,100



16%



1,213



5%



2,484



2,115



17%

Amortization expense 7,583



5,024



51%



7,541



1%



15,124



10,060



50%

Total operating expenses 110,361



105,624



4%



109,719



1%



220,080



212,035



4%

Operating Income (Loss) 30,128



27,308



10%



20,999



43%



51,127



49,925



2%

Other Income (Expense)





























Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net 2,039



960



112%



3,433



(41%)



5,472



1,398



291%

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of consolidated investment products, net 9,720



(1,779)



N/M



(1,921)



N/M



7,799



480



N/M

Other income (expense), net 696



455



53%



450



55%



1,146



1,774



(35%)

Total other income (expense), net 12,455



(364)



N/M



1,962



N/M



14,417



3,652



295%

Interest Income (Expense)





























Interest expense (5,151)



(4,469)



15%



(5,165)



—%



(10,316)



(8,327)



24%

Interest and dividend income 964



1,818



(47%)



1,190



(19%)



2,154



2,539



(15%)

Interest and dividend income of

investments of consolidated investment

products 29,368



23,679



24%



27,402



7%



56,770



45,082



26%

Interest expense of consolidated investment products (31,077)



(15,278)



103%



(19,701)



58%



(50,778)



(29,827)



70%

Total interest income (expense), net (5,896)



5,750



N/M



3,726



N/M



(2,170)



9,467



N/M

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 36,687



32,694



12%



26,687



37%



63,374



63,044



1%

Income tax expense (benefit) 8,788



9,465



(7%)



4,219



108%



13,007



15,988



(19%)

Net Income (Loss) 27,899



23,229



20%



22,468



24%



50,367



47,056



7%

Noncontrolling interests (973)



(159)



N/M



(722)



35%



(1,695)



(686)



147%

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Stockholders 26,926



23,070



17%



21,746



24%



48,672



46,370



5%

Preferred stockholder dividends (2,084)



(2,084)



—%



(2,084)



—%



(4,168)



(4,168)



—%

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 24,842



$ 20,986



18%



$ 19,662



26%



$ 44,504



$ 42,202



5%

Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic $ 3.55



$ 2.91



22%



$ 2.80



27%



$ 6.35



$ 5.86



8%

Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ 3.26



$ 2.75



19%



$ 2.61



25%



$ 5.87



$ 5.52



6%

Cash Dividends Declared Per Preferred Share $ 1.81



$ 1.81



—%



$ 1.81



—%



$ 3.63



$ 3.63



—%

Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.55



$ 0.45



22%



$ 0.55



—%



$ 1.10



$ 0.90



22%

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding -

Basic (in thousands) 6,999



7,211



(3%)



7,015



—%



7,010



7,204



(3%)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted (in thousands) 8,252



8,401



(2%)



8,322



(1%)



8,290



8,396



(1%)



N/M - Not Meaningful

Assets Under Management - Product and Asset Class (in millions)



Three Months Ended

6/30/2018

09/30/2018

12/31/2018

3/31/2019

6/30/2019 By product (period end):

















Open-End Funds (1) $ 44,419.3



$ 45,171.8



$ 37,710.0



$ 40,632.6



$ 41,223.5

Closed-End Funds 6,295.0



6,342.2



5,956.0



6,553.2



6,653.1

Exchange Traded Funds 1,029.9



983.4



667.6



1,102.2



1,077.8

Retail Separate Accounts 14,678.4



16,817.5



14,998.4



17,123.2



18,259.5

Institutional Accounts 19,726.6



30,960.1



27,445.0



30,514.1



32,056.2

Structured Products 3,684.4



3,647.8



3,640.3



3,998.0



3,983.7

Total Long-Term $ 89,833.6



$ 103,922.8



$ 90,417.3



$ 99,923.3



$ 103,253.8

Liquidity (2) 1,784.9



1,675.1



1,612.5



1,788.6



1,752.7

Total $ 91,618.5



$ 105,597.9



$ 92,029.8



$ 101,711.9



$ 105,006.5





















By product (average) (3)

















Open-End Funds (1) $ 44,000.8



$ 45,137.1



$ 41,601.8



$ 39,531.9



$ 40,961.3

Closed-End Funds 6,167.0



6,386.7



6,235.0



6,258.3



6,550.5

Exchange Traded Funds 1,026.8



1,035.9



831.2



870.8



1,081.4

Retail Separate Accounts 13,999.0



15,536.7



16,817.5



14,998.4



17,123.2

Institutional Accounts 19,942.3



30,583.4



29,171.7



29,353.8



30,771.1

Structured Products 3,681.5



3,635.7



3,627.2



3,668.3



3,968.2

Total Long-Term $ 88,817.4



$ 102,315.5



$ 98,284.4



$ 94,681.5



$ 100,455.7

Liquidity (2) 1,699.3



1,750.3



1,606.7



1,725.5



1,769.5

Total $ 90,516.7



$ 104,065.8



$ 99,891.1



$ 96,407.0



$ 102,225.2





















By asset class (period end):

















Equity $ 48,404.4



$ 62,654.4



$ 53,297.1



$ 61,781.0



$ 64,888.0

Fixed Income 36,934.8



36,819.9



33,425.2



33,674.4



32,982.5

Alternatives (4) 4,494.4



4,448.5



3,695.0



4,467.9



5,383.3

Liquidity (2) 1,784.9



1,675.1



1,612.5



1,788.6



1,752.7

Total $ 91,618.5



$ 105,597.9



$ 92,029.8



$ 101,711.9



$ 105,006.5



Assets Under Management - Average Net Management Fees Earned (5) (in basis points)



Three Months Ended

6/30/2018

9/30/2018

12/31/2018

3/31/2019

6/30/2019 All Products

















Open-End Funds (1) 51.8



54.3



54.0



54.3



55.4

Closed-End Funds 66.1



65.9



65.5



64.9



65.0

Exchange Traded Funds 14.7



13.7



12.6



10.5



12.7

Retail Separate Accounts 48.4



49.2



47.5



48.1



47.8

Institutional Accounts (6) 31.7



31.9



29.2



30.6



30.8

Structured Products (7) 36.2



60.0



36.7



37.1



35.3

All Long-Term Products (8) 46.7



47.4



45.3



45.6



46.0

Liquidity (2) 9.5



10.1



9.9



9.9



10.6

All Products 46.0



46.8



44.7



45.0



45.3





(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, offshore funds and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management in liquidity strategies, including in certain open-end funds and institutional accounts (3) Averages are calculated as follows: - Funds - average daily or weekly balances - Retail Separate Accounts - prior-quarter ending balance or average of month-end balances in quarter - Institutional Accounts and Structured Products - average of month-end balances in quarter (4) Consists of real estate securities, mid-stream energy securities and master limited partnerships, options strategies, and other (5) Represents net investment management fees divided by average assets. Net investment management fees are investment management fees, as adjusted, less fees paid to third-party service providers for investment management related services, which impacted the fee rate in the three months ended June 30, 2019 for each of Open-End Funds and All Products by 0.3 basis points (6) Includes incentive fees earned during the three months ended September 30, 2018, December 31, 2018, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 that impacted the fee rate by 1.8, 0.2, 0.5, and 0.2 basis points, respectively (7) Includes incentive fees earned during the three months ended June 30, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018 that impacted the fee rate by 0.1, 24.6, and 0.9 basis points, respectively (8) Includes incentive fees earned during the three months ended September 30, 2018, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019 that impacted the fee rate by 1.4, 0.1 and 0.2 basis points, respectively