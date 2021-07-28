Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

HARTFORD, Conn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data or as noted)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Change

3/31/2021

Change



















U.S. GAAP Financial Measures























Revenues $ 244.0

$ 132.9

84%

$ 216.9

12% Operating expenses $ 157.6

$ 106.3

48%

$ 154.8

2% Operating income (loss) $ 86.4

$ 26.6

225%

$ 62.1

39% Operating margin 35.4%

20.0%





28.7%



Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 63.0

$ 11.3

458%

$ 36.6

72% Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 7.86

$ 1.43

450%

$ 4.54

73% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 8.007

7.895

1%

8.052

(1%)



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)

















Revenues, as adjusted $ 210.3

$ 118.1

78%

$ 187.3

12% Operating expenses, as adjusted $ 107.4

$ 77.6

38%

$ 109.3

(2%) Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 102.9

$ 40.5

154%

$ 78.0

32% Operating margin, as adjusted 48.9%

34.3%





41.6%



Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 72.7

$ 25.6

184%

$ 54.6

33% Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 9.07

$ 3.24

180%

$ 6.78

34% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted 8.007

7.895

1%

8.052

(1%)



(1) See the information beginning on page 11 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures

Earnings Summary

The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 11 of this earnings release.

Assets Under Management and Asset Flows (in billions)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Change

3/31/2021

Change Ending total assets under management $ 178.6

$ 108.5

65%

$ 168.9

6% Average total assets under management $ 172.9

$ 98.2

76%

$ 154.3

12% Total sales $ 9.6

$ 9.4

1%

$ 10.6

(10%) Net flows $ 1.3

$ 2.8

(54%)

$ 2.4

(46%)

































Total assets under management increased 6% to $178.6 billion at June 30, 2021 from $168.9 billion at March 31, 2021 due to $8.8 billion of market performance and $1.3 billion of positive net flows. In addition, the company had $3.8 billion of other fee earning assets, an increase from $3.4 billion at March 31, 2021.

Total sales of $9.6 billion compared with $10.6 billion in the prior quarter, the company's highest level of quarterly sales, as increased sales of institutional products and exchange traded funds (ETFs) were more than offset by lower sales of open-end funds and retail separate accounts. Institutional sales of $2.3 billion increased 22% sequentially, primarily due to several meaningful new mandates that funded during the quarter. Open-end fund sales of $4.7 billion declined from a quarterly high of $5.9 billion in the first quarter as higher sales of multi-asset and alternative funds were more than offset by a decline in equity and fixed income strategies. Retail separate account sales of $2.3 billion compared with $2.7 billion in the first quarter as modestly higher private client sales were offset by a decline in the intermediary sold channel.

Net flows of $1.3 billion represented an annualized organic growth rate of 3.2% and included positive net flows in retail separate accounts, institutional accounts, and ETFs. Organic growth for the trailing 12 months was 7.1%, with positive net flows across products and asset classes. Retail separate accounts contributed positive net flows of $1.4 billion in the quarter with continued net inflows in both the intermediary sold and private client channels. Institutional net flows of $0.1 billion were positive for the third consecutive quarter and included mandates at multiple affiliates. ETF net flows of $0.1 billion were positive for the fourth consecutive quarter. Open-end fund net flows of ($0.2) billion compared with $0.6 billion in the prior quarter and reflected positive net flows in fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, global equity, and international equity, offset by domestic and specialty equity.

GAAP Results

Operating income increased 39% to $86.4 million from $62.1 million in the prior quarter, as a 12% increase in total revenues, due to higher average assets under management, was partially offset by a 2% increase in total operating expenses.

Higher average assets in the second quarter reflected the full-quarter impact of the Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) partnership, market performance, and positive net flows. The sequential increase in operating expenses included higher distribution and other asset-based expenses as well as higher other operating expenses due to the addition of a new affiliate, NFJ. This increase was partially offset by lower employment expenses, which included seasonal items in the prior quarter.

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.86 per diluted common share included ($1.20) of fair value adjustments on affiliate noncontrolling interests and ($0.24) of acquisition and integration costs, partially offset by $0.58 of realized and unrealized gains on investments. Net income per diluted share in the prior quarter of $4.54 included ($1.68) of fair value adjustments on affiliate noncontrolling interests, ($0.29) of realized and unrealized losses on investments, and ($0.24) of acquisition and integration costs. The fair value adjustments on affiliate noncontrolling interests reflect the increase in the value of an affiliate with minority ownership.

The effective tax rate during the quarter of 23% compared with 22% in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP Results

Revenues, as adjusted, of $210.3 million increased 12% sequentially as a result of a 12% increase in average assets under management due to the full-quarter impact of the AllianzGI partnership, market performance, and positive net flows. Revenues, as adjusted, included performance-related fees of $0.8 million, compared with $0.6 million in the prior quarter.

Employment expenses, as adjusted, decreased to $86.5 million from $90.4 million in the prior quarter largely due to seasonally higher first quarter expenses, partially offset by higher profit-based incentive compensation and a full quarter of expenses for a new affiliate. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, of $19.9 million increased sequentially from $17.8 million due to the director equity grants of $0.8 million, growth of the business, expenses for the new affiliate, and a modest increase in travel and related expenses.

Operating income, as adjusted, and the related margin increased to $102.9 million and 48.9%, respectively, from $78.0 million and 41.6% in the prior quarter due to higher revenues and lower seasonal employment expenses.

Net income attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted, per diluted common share was $9.07, an increase of $2.29, or 34%, from $6.78 in the prior quarter, and the company's highest reported level. The sequential increase primarily reflected higher revenues, as adjusted, as a result of the higher average assets under management, and lower employment expenses due to prior quarter seasonality.

The effective tax rate, as adjusted, of 27% was unchanged from the prior quarter.

Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited) (in millions)



As of





As of





6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Change

3/31/2021

Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 275.4

$ 168.3

64%

$ 228.3

21% Gross debt (1) $ 193.8

$ 240.7

(19%)

$ 199.8

(3%) Revenue participation liability (2) $ 137.7

$ —

N/M

$ 137.7

—% Redeemable noncontrolling interests (3) $ 108.9

$ 66.3

64%

$ 98.1

11% Total equity attributable to stockholders $ 780.9

$ 658.2

19%

$ 729.4

7%

























Working capital (4) $ 229.2

$ 155.9

47%

$ 211.1

9% Net debt (cash) (5) $ (81.6)

$ 72.4

N/M

$ (28.5)

186%





(1) Excludes deferred financing costs of $3.6 million, $5.9 million, and $4.0 million, as of June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021, respectively (2) Represents the estimate of future AllianzGI-related revenue participation payments accounted for as consideration (3) Excludes redeemable noncontrolling interests of consolidated investment products of $22.6 million, $24.3 million, and $14.4 million as of June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021, respectively (4) Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, less accrued compensation and benefits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, required debt principal payments due over next 12 months and actual AllianzGI revenue participation amounts earned as of the balance sheet date and due within 12 months (5) Defined as gross debt less cash and cash equivalents N/M - Not Meaningful

Working capital of $229.2 million at June 30, 2021 increased 9% from March 31, 2021 reflecting net cash generated from the business in excess of debt repayments and return of capital to shareholders.

During the quarter, the company returned $7.5 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 26,921 shares of common stock. In addition, the company net settled 14,439 shares for $4.1 million to satisfy employee tax obligations.

The company reduced gross debt in the quarter by $5.9 million to $193.8 million. Over the prior four quarters, the company has reduced gross debt by 19%.

Agreement to Add Stone Harbor Investment Partners

As announced on June 28, 2021, the company entered into an agreement to acquire Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP, a premier manager of emerging markets debt, multi-asset credit, global corporates, and other strategies with $15.3 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The company will acquire 100% of Stone Harbor and expects to fund the transaction with existing financial resources. The transaction is expected to be modestly accretive to earnings per share, as adjusted, and to close near year-end subject to customary closing conditions and the receipt of regulatory approvals, as well as approvals by the Stone Harbor fund board and fund shareholders.

Conference Call

Management will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. Eastern to discuss these financial results and related matters. The webcast of the call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of www.virtus.com, or by telephone at 877-930-7765 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or 253-336-7413 for international callers (Conference ID: 7567394). The presentation that will be reviewed as part of the conference call will be available prior to the call in the Investor Relations section of www.virtus.com. A replay of the call will be available through August 4, 2021 by telephone at 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) (Conference ID: 7567394).

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





Six Months Ended





6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Change

3/31/2021

Change

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Change Revenues





























Investment management fees $ 193,510



$ 110,550



75%

$ 173,269



12%

$ 366,779



$ 230,838



59% Distribution and service fees 23,450



8,889



164%

20,348



15%

43,798



18,349



139% Administration and shareholder service fees 25,877



13,289



95%

22,560



15%

48,437



27,942



73% Other income and fees 1,174



166



N/M

720



63%

1,894



331



472% Total revenues 244,011



132,894



84%

216,897



13%

460,908



277,460



66% Operating Expenses





























Employment expenses 87,630



60,163



46%

91,759



(4%)

179,389



126,293



42% Distribution and other asset-based expenses 36,021



17,345



108%

32,294



12%

68,315



36,754



86% Other operating expenses 21,946



17,436



26%

19,580



12%

41,526



36,321



14% Operating expenses of consolidated investment products 659



2,179



(70%)

559



18%

1,218



8,928



(86%) Restructuring and severance —



420



(100%)

—



N/M

—



420



(100%) Depreciation expense 981



1,196



(18%)

1,098



(11%)

2,079



2,454



(15%) Amortization expense 10,363



7,533



38%

9,465



9%

19,828



15,066



32% Total operating expenses 157,600



106,272



48%

154,755



2%

312,355



226,236



38% Operating Income (Loss) 86,411



26,622



225%

62,142



39%

148,553



51,224



190% Other Income (Expense)





























Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net 2,494



7,114



(65%)

891



180%

3,385



(430)



N/M Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of consolidated investment products, net 2,747



(6,744)



N/M

(4,687)



N/M

(1,940)



(15,413)



(87%) Other income (expense), net 826



(805)



N/M

1,771



(53%)

2,597



(193)



N/M Total other income (expense), net 6,067



(435)



N/M

(2,025)



N/M

4,042



(16,036)



N/M Interest Income (Expense)





























Interest expense (2,256)



(3,126)



(28%)

(2,314)



(3%)

(4,570)



(6,325)



(28%) Interest and dividend income 166



242



(31%)

136



22%

302



994



(70%) Interest and dividend income of investments of consolidated investment products 22,562



28,634



(21%)

23,876



(6%)

46,438



57,863



(20%) Interest expense of consolidated investment products (14,452)



(28,150)



(49%)

(14,448)



—%

(28,900)



(52,636)



(45%) Total interest income (expense), net 6,020



(2,400)



N/M

7,250



(17%)

13,270



(104)



N/M Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 98,498



23,787



314%

67,367



46%

165,865



35,084



373% Income tax expense (benefit) 22,401



7,578



196%

15,153



48%

37,554



17,869



110% Net Income (Loss) 76,097



16,209



369%

52,214



46%

128,311



17,215



N/M Noncontrolling interests (13,130)



(4,930)



166%

(15,626)



(16%)

(28,756)



(10,221)



181% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 62,967



$ 11,279



458%

$ 36,588



72%

$ 99,555



$ 6,994



N/M Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic $ 8.18



$ 1.46



460%

$ 4.79



71%

$ 12.97



$ 0.92



N/M Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ 7.86



$ 1.43



450%

$ 4.54



73%

$ 12.39



$ 0.88



N/M Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.82



$ 0.67



22%

$ 0.82



—%

$ 1.64



$ 1.34



22% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 7,698



7,720



—%

7,633



1%

7,674



7,572



1% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 8,007



7,895



1%

8,052



(1%)

8,038



7,936



1%



N/M - Not Meaningful

Assets Under Management - Product and Asset Class (in millions)



Three Months Ended

6/30/2020

09/30/2020

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021 By product (period end):

















Open-End Funds (1) $ 41,144



$ 44,574



$ 50,771



$ 72,164



$ 75,333

Closed-End Funds 5,639



5,629



5,914



11,664



11,993

Exchange Traded Funds 541



543



837



1,021



1,260

Retail Separate Accounts 22,054



24,727



29,751



37,244



40,578

Institutional Accounts 34,819



36,851



40,861



42,802



45,604

Structured Products 4,264



4,163



4,060



3,985



3,870

Total $ 108,461



$ 116,487



$ 132,194



$ 168,880



$ 178,638





















By product (average) (2)

















Open-End Funds (1) $ 38,182



$ 43,603



$ 47,782



$ 66,247



$ 74,126

Closed-End Funds 5,566



5,742



5,847



9,340



11,936

Exchange Traded Funds 554



549



683



890



1,159

Retail Separate Accounts 17,660



22,054



24,727



32,118



37,244

Institutional Accounts 31,931



36,771



37,989



41,764



44,538

Structured Products 4,265



4,171



4,068



3,985



3,875

Total $ 98,158



$ 112,890



$ 121,096



$ 154,344



$ 172,878





















By asset class (period end):

















Equity $ 66,205



$ 72,811



$ 86,268



$ 106,183



$ 113,751

Fixed Income 27,427



28,273



28,965



35,069



35,426

Multi-Asset (3) 10,714



11,105



12,201



22,498



23,668

Alternatives (4) 4,115



4,298



4,760



5,130



5,793

Total $ 108,461



$ 116,487



$ 132,194



$ 168,880



$ 178,638



Assets Under Management - Average Management Fees Earned (6) (in basis points)



Three Months Ended

6/30/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021 All Products



























Open-End Funds (1) 49.5

50.4

51.8

48.0

46.4 Closed-End Funds 61.8

62.1

62.2

56.2

55.1 Exchange Traded Funds 5.1

6.5

3.3

6.7

14.0 Retail Separate Accounts 49.0

45.7

47.1

45.7

44.2 Institutional Accounts (6) 31.1

31.5

34.6

31.5

32.2 Structured Products 26.8

34.2

31.1

38.8

40.0 All Products (6) 42.9

43.1

44.9

43.1

42.5





(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, offshore funds and variable insurance funds (2) Averages are calculated as follows:

- Funds - average daily or weekly balances

- Retail Separate Accounts - prior-quarter ending balance

- Institutional Accounts and Structured Products - average of month-end balances in quarter (3) Includes strategies with substantial holdings in at least two of the following asset classes: equity, fixed income and alternatives (4) Includes real estate securities, infrastructure, mid-stream energy, long/short, and options strategies (5) Represents investment management fees, as adjusted divided by average assets. Investment management fees, as adjusted exclude the impact of consolidated investment products and are net of revenue related adjustments. Revenue related adjustments are based on specific agreements and reflect the portion of investment management fees passed-through to third-party client intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products (6) Includes performance-related fees, in basis points, earned during the three months ended as follows:







6/30/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021 Institutional Accounts 0.7

2.1

3.9

0.6

0.7 All Products 0.2

0.7

1.2

0.2

0.2

Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product (in millions)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

6/30/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

6/30/2021 Open-End Funds (1)

























Beginning balance $ 34,361



$ 41,144



$ 44,574



$ 50,771



$ 72,164



$ 43,824



$ 50,771

Inflows 4,714



3,997



4,285



5,853



4,743



8,773



10,596

Outflows (4,115)



(3,501)



(3,527)



(5,258)



(4,987)



(9,862)



(10,245)

Net flows 599



496



758



595



(244)



(1,089)



351

Market performance 6,255



3,006



5,694



1,130



3,469



(1,478)



4,599

Other (2) (71)



(72)



(255)



19,668



(56)



(113)



19,612

Ending balance $ 41,144



$ 44,574



$ 50,771



$ 72,164



$ 75,333



$ 41,144



$ 75,333





























Closed-End Funds

























Beginning balance $ 5,343



$ 5,639



$ 5,629



$ 5,914



$ 11,664



$ 6,748



$ 5,914

Inflows —



15



5



—



—



5



—

Outflows —



—



—



—



—



—



—

Net flows —



15



5



—



—



5



—

Market performance 380



54



364



105



514



(805)



619

Other (2) (84)



(79)



(84)



5,645



(185)



(309)



5,460

Ending balance $ 5,639



$ 5,629



$ 5,914



$ 11,664



$ 11,993



$ 5,639



$ 11,993





























Exchange Traded Funds

























Beginning balance $ 480



$ 541



$ 543



$ 837



$ 1,021



$ 1,156



$ 837

Inflows 74



60



218



175



232



160



407

Outflows (140)



(35)



(40)



(77)



(92)



(373)



(169)

Net flows (66)



25



178



98



140



(213)



238

Market performance 137



(12)



126



98



104



(368)



202

Other (2) (10)



(11)



(10)



(12)



(5)



(34)



(17)

Ending balance $ 541



$ 543



$ 837



$ 1,021



$ 1,260



$ 541



$ 1,260





























Retail Separate Accounts

























Beginning balance $ 17,660



$ 22,054



$ 24,727



$ 29,751



$ 37,244



$ 20,414



$ 29,751

Inflows 1,483



1,727



2,181



2,699



2,273



2,544



4,972

Outflows (654)



(617)



(914)



(896)



(833)



(1,429)



(1,729)

Net flows 829



1,110



1,267



1,803



1,440



1,115



3,243

Market performance 3,560



1,591



3,757



2,141



1,910



520



4,051

Other (2) 5



(28)



—



3,549



(16)



5



3,533

Ending balance $ 22,054



$ 24,727



$ 29,751



$ 37,244



$ 40,578



$ 22,054



$ 40,578



Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product (continued) (in millions)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

6/30/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

6/30/2021 Institutional Accounts

























Beginning balance $ 28,507



$ 34,819



$ 36,851



$ 40,861



$ 42,802



$ 32,859



$ 40,861

Inflows 3,141



2,075



2,252



1,884



2,302



4,640



4,186

Outflows (1,667)



(2,381)



(1,687)



(1,868)



(2,184)



(3,444)



(4,052)

Net flows 1,474



(306)



565



16



118



1,196



134

Market performance 4,880



2,473



3,481



1,181



2,752



730



3,933

Other (2) (42)



(135)



(36)



744



(68)



34



676

Ending balance $ 34,819



$ 36,851



$ 40,861



$ 42,802



$ 45,604



$ 34,819



$ 45,604





























Structured Products

























Beginning balance $ 4,343



$ 4,264



$ 4,163



$ 4,060



$ 3,985



$ 3,903



$ 4,060

Inflows —



—



—



—



—



491



—

Outflows (73)



(69)



(81)



(79)



(118)



(115)



(197)

Net flows (73)



(69)



(81)



(79)



(118)



376



(197)

Market performance 33



10



9



35



33



72



68

Other (2) (39)



(42)



(31)



(31)



(30)



(87)



(61)

Ending balance $ 4,264



$ 4,163



$ 4,060



$ 3,985



$ 3,870



$ 4,264



$ 3,870





























Total

























Beginning balance $ 90,694



$ 108,461



$ 116,487



$ 132,194



$ 168,880



$ 108,904



$ 132,194

Inflows 9,412



7,874



8,941



10,611



9,550



16,613



20,161

Outflows (6,649)



(6,603)



(6,249)



(8,178)



(8,214)



(15,223)



(16,392)

Net flows 2,763



1,271



2,692



2,433



1,336



1,390



3,769

Market performance 15,245



7,122



13,431



4,690



8,782



(1,329)



13,472

Other (2) (241)



(367)



(416)



29,563



(360)



(504)



29,203

Ending balance $ 108,461



$ 116,487



$ 132,194



$ 168,880



$ 178,638



$ 108,461



$ 178,638







(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, offshore funds and variable insurance funds (2) Represents open-end and closed-end fund distributions net of reinvestments, the net change in assets from cash management strategies, and the effect on net flows from non-sales related activities such as asset acquisitions/(dispositions), seed capital investments/(withdrawals), structured products reset transactions, and the use of leverage

Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations

(in thousands except per share data)

The following are reconciliations and related notes of the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release differ from financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a result of the reclassification of certain income statement items, as well as the exclusion of certain expenses and other items that are not reflective of the earnings generated from providing investment management and related services. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of Total Revenues, GAAP to Total Revenues, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021 Total revenues, GAAP $ 244,011

$ 132,894

$ 216,897 Consolidated investment products revenues (1) 2,340

2,526

2,673 Investment management fees (2) (12,570)

(8,453)

(11,943) Distribution and service fees (2) (23,451)

(8,892)

(20,351) Total revenues, as adjusted $ 210,330

$ 118,075

$ 187,276

Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses, GAAP to Operating Expenses, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021 Total operating expenses, GAAP $ 157,600

$ 106,272

$ 154,755 Consolidated investment products expenses (1) (659)

(2,179)

(559) Distribution and other asset-based expenses (3) (36,021)

(17,345)

(32,294) Amortization of intangible assets (4) (10,363)

(7,533)

(9,465) Restructuring and severance (5) —

(420)

— Acquisition and integration expenses (6) (2,667)

(952)

(2,647) Other (7) (494)

(241)

(480) Total operating expenses, as adjusted $ 107,396

$ 77,602

$ 109,310

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss), GAAP to Operating Income (Loss), as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021 Operating income (loss), GAAP $ 86,411

$ 26,622

$ 62,142 Consolidated investment products (earnings) losses (1) 2,999

4,705

3,232 Amortization of intangible assets (4) 10,363

7,533

9,465 Restructuring and severance (5) —

420

— Acquisition and integration expenses (6) 2,667

952

2,647 Other (7) 494

241

480 Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 102,934

$ 40,473

$ 77,966











Operating margin, GAAP 35.4%

20.0%

28.7% Operating margin, as adjusted 48.9%

34.3%

41.6%

























Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders, GAAP to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders, as Adjusted:



6/30/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, GAAP $ 62,967

$ 11,279

$ 36,588 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax (4) 6,873

4,731

6,201 Restructuring and severance, net of tax (5) —

305

— Acquisition and integration expenses, net of tax (6) 1,958

691

1,940 Other, net of tax (7) 8,067

4,245

11,047 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses, net of tax (8) (7,204)

4,316

(1,156) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 72,661

$ 25,567

$ 54,620 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 8,007

7,895

8,052











Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, GAAP $ 7.86

$ 1.43

$ 4.54 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 9.07

$ 3.24

$ 6.78

Reconciliation of Income (Loss) Before Taxes, GAAP to Income (Loss) Before Taxes, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021 Income (loss) before taxes, GAAP $ 98,498

$ 23,787

$ 67,367 Consolidated investment products (earnings) losses (1) (1,232)

170

(30) Amortization of intangible assets (4) 10,363

7,533

9,465 Restructuring and severance (5) —

420

— Acquisition and integration expenses (6) 2,667

952

2,647 Other (7) 494

241

480 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (8) (7,725)

4,927

(1,533) Income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted $ 103,065

$ 38,030

$ 78,396

Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense (Benefit), GAAP to Income Tax Expense (Benefit), as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021 Income tax expense (benefit), GAAP $ 22,401

$ 7,578

$ 15,153 Tax impact of:









Amortization of intangible assets (4) 2,754

2,062

2,528 Restructuring and severance (5) —

115

— Acquisition and integration expenses (6) 709

261

707 Other (7) 2,051

(211)

2,931 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (8) (521)

611

(377) Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ 27,394

$ 10,416

$ 20,942











Effective tax rate, GAAPA 22.7%

31.9%

22.5% Effective tax rate, as adjustedB 26.6%

27.4%

26.7%

























A Reflects income tax expense (benefit), GAAP, divided by income (loss) before taxes, GAAP B Reflects income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted, divided by income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted

Reconciliation of Administration and Shareholder Service Fees, GAAP to Administration and Shareholder Service Fees, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021 Administration and shareholder service fees, GAAP $ 25,877

$ 13,289

$ 22,560 Consolidated investment products fees (1) 49

51

61 Administration and shareholder service fees, as adjusted $ 25,926

$ 13,340

$ 22,621

Reconciliation of Employment Expenses, GAAP to Employment Expenses, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021 Employment expenses, GAAP $ 87,630

$ 60,163

$ 91,759 Acquisition and integration expenses (6) (615)

(952)

(867) Other (6) (494)

(241)

(480) Employment expenses, as adjusted $ 86,521

$ 58,970

$ 90,412

Reconciliation of Other Operating Expenses, GAAP to Other Operating Expenses, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021 Other operating expenses, GAAP $ 21,946

$ 17,436

$ 19,580 Acquisition and integration expenses (6) (2,052)

—

(1,780) Other operating expenses, as adjusted $ 19,894

$ 17,436

$ 17,800

Reconciliation of Total Other Income (Expense), Net, GAAP to Total Other Income (Expense), Net, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021 Total other income (expense), net GAAP $ 6,067

$ (435)

$ (2,025) Consolidated investment products (1) 2,960

(4,949)

5,256 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (8) (7,725)

4,927

(1,533) Total other income (expense), net as adjusted $ 1,302

$ (457)

$ 1,698

Reconciliation of Interest and Dividend Income, GAAP to Interest and Dividend Income, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021 Interest and dividend income, GAAP $ 166

$ 242

$ 136 Consolidated investment products (1) 919

898

910 Interest and dividend income, as adjusted $ 1,085

$ 1,140

$ 1,046

Reconciliation of Total Noncontrolling Interests, GAAP to Total Noncontrolling Interests, as Adjusted



Three Months Ended

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021 Total noncontrolling interests, GAAP $ (13,130)

$ (4,930)

$ (15,626) Consolidated investment products (1) 1,232

(170)

30 Amortization of intangible assets (4) (736)

(740)

(736) Other (7) 9,624

3,793

13,498 Total noncontrolling interests, as adjusted $ (3,010)

$ (2,047)

$ (2,834)

Notes to Reconciliations:

Reclassifications:

1. Consolidated investment products - Revenues and expenses generated by operating activities of mutual funds and CLOs that are consolidated in the financial statements. Management believes that excluding these operating activities to reflect net revenues and expenses of the company prior to the consolidation of these products is consistent with the approach of reflecting its operating results from managing third-party client assets.

Other Adjustments:

Revenue Related

2. Investment management/Distribution and service fees - Each of these revenue line items is reduced to exclude fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries who own the retail client relationship and are responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client. The amount of fees fluctuates each period, based on a predetermined percentage of the value of assets under management, and varies based on the type of investment product. The specific adjustments are as follows:

Investment management fees - Based on specific agreements, the portion of investment management fees passed-through to third-party intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products.

Distribution and service fees - Based on distinct arrangements, fees collected by the company then passed-through to third-party client intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products. The adjustment represents all of the company's distribution and service fees that are recorded as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize third-party client intermediaries.

Expense Related

3. Distribution and other asset-based expenses - Primarily payments to third-party client intermediaries for providing services to investors in sponsored investment products. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize third-party client intermediaries.

4. Amortization of intangible assets - Non-cash amortization expense or impairment expense, if any, attributable to acquisition-related intangible assets, including any portion that is allocated to noncontrolling interests. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions.

5. Restructuring and severance - Certain expenses associated with restructuring the business, including lease abandonment-related expenses and severance costs associated with staff reductions, that are not reflective of the ongoing earnings generation of the business. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods.

6. Acquisition and integration expenses - Expenses that are directly related to acquisition and integration activities. Acquisition expenses include transaction closing costs, certain professional fees, and financing fees. Integration expenses include costs incurred that are directly attributable to combining businesses, including compensation, restructuring and severance charges, professional fees, consulting fees, and other expenses. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions.

Components of Acquisition and Integration Expenses for the respective periods are shown below:







Three Months Ended



Acquisition and Integration Expenses 6/30/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021



Employment expenses $ 615

$ 952

$ 867



Other operating expenses 2,052

—

1,780



Total Acquisition and Integration Expenses $ 2,667

$ 952

$ 2,647

7. Other - Certain expenses that are not reflective of the ongoing earnings generation of the business. Employment expenses and noncontrolling interests are adjusted for fair value measurements of affiliate minority interests. Interest expense is adjusted to remove gains on early extinguishment of debt. Income tax expense (benefit) items are adjusted for uncertain tax positions, changes in tax law, valuation allowances, and other unusual or infrequent items not related to current operating results to reflect a normalized effective rate. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods.

Components of Other for the respective periods are shown below:







Three Months Ended



Other 6/30/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021



Employment expense fair value adjustments $ 494

241

$ 480



Tax impact of employment expense fair value adjustments (131)

(70)

(128)



Other discrete tax adjustments (1,920)

281

(2,803)



Affiliate minority interest fair value adjustments 9,624

3,793

13,498



Total Other $ 8,067

$ 4,245

$ 11,047























Seed Capital and CLO Related

8. Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses - Gains and losses (realized and unrealized) of seed capital and CLO investments. Gains and losses (realized and unrealized) generated by investments in seed capital and CLO investments can vary significantly from period to period and do not reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods and with other asset management firms that do not have meaningful seed capital and CLO investments.

Definitions:

Revenues, as adjusted, comprise the fee revenues paid by clients for investment management and related services. Revenues, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP, namely in excluding the impact of operating activities of consolidated investment products and reduced to exclude fees passed-through to third-party client intermediaries who own the retail client relationship and are responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client.

Operating expenses, as adjusted, is calculated to reflect expenses from ongoing continuing operations. Operating expenses, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP expenses in that they exclude amortization or impairment, if any, of intangible assets, restructuring and severance, the effect of consolidated investment products, acquisition and integration-related expenses and certain other expenses that do not reflect the ongoing earnings generation of the business.

Operating margin, as adjusted, is a metric used to evaluate efficiency represented by operating income, as adjusted, divided by revenues, as adjusted.

Earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted, represent net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted, divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted, on either a basic or diluted basis.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that are, or may be considered to be, forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs or expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "estimate," "intent," "plan," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continue," "project," "opportunity," "predict," "would," "potential," "future," "forecast," "guarantee," "assume," "likely," "target" or similar statements or variations of such terms.

Our forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions and projections about the company and the markets in which we operate, are not guarantees of future results or performance, and involve substantial risks and uncertainty including assumptions and projections concerning our assets under management, net asset inflows and outflows, operating cash flows, business plans and ability to borrow, for all future periods. All forward-looking statements are as of the date of this release only. The company can give no assurance that such expectations or forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially.

Our business and our forward- looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the following risks and uncertainties resulting from: (i) any reduction in our assets under management; (ii) general domestic and global economic, political and pandemic conditions; (iii) inability to achieve the expected benefits of our strategic transactions; (iv) the on-going effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global economic disruption; (v) withdrawal, renegotiation or termination of investment advisory agreements; (vi) damage to our reputation; (vii) inability to satisfy financial covenants and payments related to our indebtedness; (viii) inability to attract and retain key personnel; (ix) challenges from the competition we face in our business; (x) adverse developments related to unaffiliated subadvisers; (xi) negative changes in key distribution relationships; (xii) interruptions in or failure to provide critical technological service by us or third parties; (xiii) loss on our investments; (xiv) lack of sufficient capital on satisfactory terms; (xv) adverse regulatory and legal developments; (xvi) failure to comply with investment guidelines or other contractual requirements; (xvii) adverse civil litigation and government investigations or proceedings; (xviii) unfavorable changes in tax laws or limitations; (xix) volatility associated with our common stock; (xx) inability to make quarterly common stock dividends; (xxi) certain corporate governance provisions in our charter and bylaws; (xxii) losses or costs not covered by insurance; (xxiii) impairment of goodwill or intangible assets; and other risks and uncertainties. Any occurrence of, or any material adverse change in, one or more risk factors or risks and uncertainties referred to above, in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other periodic reports filed with the SEC could materially and adversely affect our operations, financial results, cash flows, prospects and liquidity.

Certain other factors that may impact our continuing operations, prospects, financial results and liquidity, or that may cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, are discussed or included in the company's periodic reports filed with the SEC and are available on our website at www.virtus.com under "Investor Relations." You are urged to carefully consider all such factors.

The company does not undertake or plan to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in plans, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this release, even if such results, changes or circumstances make it clear that any forward-looking information will not be realized. If there are any future public statements or disclosures by us that modify or affect any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this release, such statements or disclosures will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this release.

