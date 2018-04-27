Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2018



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





3/31/2018

3/31/2017

Change

12/31/2017

Change



















U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

















Revenues $ 129.0



$ 79.8



62%

$ 128.0



1% Operating expenses $ 106.4



$ 69.7



53%

$ 100.0



6% Operating income (loss) $ 22.6



$ 10.0



125%

$ 28.0



(19%) Operating margin 17.5%



12.6%







21.9%





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 21.2



$ 10.9



94%

$ 3.4



N/M Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 2.77



$ 1.62



71%

$ 0.46



N/M Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 8.411



6.773



24%

7.433



13%



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)

















Revenues, as adjusted $ 108.3



$ 64.7



67%

$ 109.4



(1%) Operating expenses, as adjusted $ 75.5



$ 51.2



47%

$ 70.3



7% Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 32.8



$ 13.5



143%

$ 39.1



(16%) Operating margin, as adjusted 30.3%



20.9%







35.7%





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 21.8



$ 8.6



153%

$ 21.9



— % Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 2.59



$ 1.16



123%

$ 2.60



— % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted 8.411



7.447



13%

8.413



— %

























































(1) See the information beginning on page 11 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures

N/M - Not Meaningful









Earnings Summary

The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented most accurately reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 11 of this earnings release.

Asset Flows and Assets Under Management

(in billions)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





3/31/2018

3/31/2017

Change

12/31/2017

Change Ending long-term assets under management (1) $ 87.4



$ 48.0



82%

$ 88.8



(2%) Ending total assets under management $ 89.1



$ 48.0



86%

$ 91.0



(2%) Average long-term assets under management (1) $ 88.9



$ 46.4



92%

$ 87.8



1% Average total assets under management $ 90.6



$ 46.4



95%

$ 91.4



(1%) Gross sales $ 5.4



$ 3.3



66%

$ 4.1



32% Net flows $ (0.7)



$ 0.5



N/M

$ (0.8)



(5%)

































































(1) Excludes assets under management in liquidity strategies, including in certain open-end mutual funds and institutional accounts

N/M - Not Meaningful









Long-term assets under management were $87.4 billion at March 31, 2018 compared with $88.8 billion at December 31, 2017, with the change primarily attributable to net outflows and market depreciation. Total assets under management at March 31, 2018, which included $1.6 billion of assets in liquidity strategies, were $89.1 billion.

Total sales increased 32 percent sequentially to $5.4 billion, reflecting higher sales in open-end funds and the issuance of a $0.4 billion Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO). When compared to the prior-year quarter, total sales increased 66 percent due to higher sales in open-end funds, structured products, and institutional.

Mutual fund sales of $3.8 billion increased 43 percent sequentially and 86 percent over the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting continued growth in sales in domestic equity strategies. Higher sales in fixed income and international equity strategies also contributed to the sequential-quarter increase.

Total net flows improved modestly to ($0.7) billion from ($0.8) billion sequentially, as positive contributions from structured products, open-end funds, and ETFs were offset primarily by net outflows in institutional accounts. Net outflows in institutional were largely the result of partial redemptions in existing client accounts in high yield and option strategies.

Mutual fund net flows were positive $0.1 billion, an improvement from ($0.6) billion sequentially and ($0.1) billion in the prior-year quarter, due primarily to net inflows in domestic equity strategies and improved net flows in fixed income strategies, primarily bank loans.

GAAP Results

Operating income decreased sequentially to $22.6 million from $28.0 million as seasonally higher employment costs more than offset a 7 percent decrease in other operating expenses and a 1 percent increase in revenues. First-quarter operating expenses included $3.1 million of acquisition and integration costs, a decrease from $3.4 million in the fourth quarter.

Income tax expense of $6.5 million decreased 73 percent from the fourth quarter, which included a $13.1 million non-cash charge that reflected the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

First-quarter net income per diluted share of $2.77 included $0.32 of realized and unrealized gains on investments, ($0.58) of seasonally higher employment expenses, and ($0.26) of acquisition and integration costs. Fourth-quarter net income per diluted share of $0.46 included ($1.76) from the tax charge, ($0.30) of realized and unrealized losses on investments, and ($0.28) of acquisition and integration costs.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding increased 13 percent to 8.4 million from 7.4 million sequentially, primarily as a result of the calculation of the "if-converted" method in the quarter, which determined that the impact of the assumed conversion of the preferred shares was more dilutive than the deduction of preferred dividends from net income.

Non-GAAP Results

Revenues, as adjusted, of $108.3 million decreased 1 percent sequentially, as the impact of both higher average assets and a blended fee rate were offset by two fewer days in the quarter. Operating expenses, as adjusted, increased sequentially due to higher employment expenses, as adjusted, primarily due to $6.8 million of seasonally higher employment expenses, including payroll taxes and benefits related to the timing of annual incentive payments. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, decreased by $1.0 million from the prior quarter, which included $0.9 million of transaction costs related to the pending investment in Sustainable Growth Advisers (SGA).

Operating income, as adjusted, and the related margin were $32.8 million and 30 percent, respectively, compared with $39.1 million and 36 percent in the sequential quarter. Excluding the $6.8 million of seasonally higher expenses, operating income, as adjusted, and the related margin were $39.6 million and 37 percent, respectively.

Net income attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted, was $21.8 million, which included a $0.6 million increase in other income, as adjusted, related to earnings on equity method investments. Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, were $2.59 compared with $2.60 sequentially, as the impact of the seasonally higher employment expenses were offset by a lower effective tax rate, as adjusted, and the increase in other income, as adjusted.

Interest and dividends earned on seed and CLO investments, which are not included in net income, as adjusted, were $3.4 million, an increase from $2.6 million in the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate, as adjusted, was 28 percent, a decrease from 39 percent in the sequential quarter, reflecting the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited)

(in millions)



As of





As of





3/31/2018

3/31/2017

Change

12/31/2017

Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 80.8



$ 235.9



(66%)

$ 132.1



(39%) Debt $ 245.4



$ —



N/M

$ 248.3



(1%) Total equity attributable to stockholders $ 608.8



$ 552.4



10%

$ 588.5



3%



















Working capital (1) $ 82.9



$ 224.8



(63%)

$ 76.3



9% Net debt (cash) (2) $ 177.9



$ (235.9)



N/M

$ 127.2



40%



































































(1) Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, less accrued compensation and benefits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, and contingent consideration (2) Defined as gross debt less cash and cash equivalents

N/M - Not Meaningful























Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2018 decreased 39 percent from December 31, 2017, due primarily to the timing of annual incentive payments and an investment in the newly issued CLO that more than offset cash generated.

The net leverage ratio, which is net debt to EBITDA (in accordance with the company's credit agreement), was 1.0x at March 31, 2018 compared with 0.7x at December 31, 2017.

In February, the company refinanced its term loan and secured an additional $105.0 million of term loan debt that will be drawn at the closing of the pending investment in SGA. The refinancing lowered the variable rate of interest on the existing term loan and increased the company's financial flexibility by removing a financial maintenance covenant.

Conference Call

Virtus Investment Partners management will host an investor conference call on Friday, April 27, at 10 a.m. Eastern to discuss these financial results and related matters. The webcast of the call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of www.virtus.com, or by telephone at 877-930-7765 if calling from within the U.S. or 253-336-7413 if calling from outside the U.S. (Conference ID: 4149655). The presentation that will be reviewed as part of the conference call will be available prior to the call in the Investor Relations section of www.virtus.com. A replay of the call will be available through May 4, 2018 by telephone at 855-859-2056 if calling from within the U.S. or 404-537-3406 if calling from outside the U.S. (Conference ID: 4149655).

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, and Virtus ETF Solutions. Additional information can be found at virtus.com .

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





3/31/2018

3/31/2017

Change

12/31/2017

Change Revenues

















Investment management fees $ 100,476



$ 59,271



70%

$ 100,447



—% Distribution and service fees 12,607



10,783



17%

11,618



9% Administration and transfer agent fees 15,738



8,981



75%

15,840



(1%) Other income and fees 207



741



(72%)

119



74% Total revenues 129,028



79,776



62%

128,024



1% Operating Expenses

















Employment expenses 60,696



39,641



53%

54,602



11% Distribution and other asset-based expenses 22,291



15,323



45%

20,348



10% Other operating expenses 16,862



13,226



27%

18,215



(7%) Operating expenses of consolidated investment products 511



642



(20%)

659



(22%) Restructuring and severance —



—



N/M

102



(100%) Depreciation expense 1,015



664



53%

1,019



—% Amortization expense 5,036



233



N/M

5,064



(1%) Total operating expenses 106,411



69,729



53%

100,009



6% Operating Income (Loss) 22,617



10,047



125%

28,015



(19%) Other Income (Expense)

















Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net 438



297



47%

22



N/M Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of consolidated investment products, net 2,259



4,444



(49%)

(2,932)



N/M Other income (expense), net 1,319



646



104%

506



161% Total other income (expense), net 4,016



5,387



(25%)

(2,404)



N/M Interest Income (Expense)

















Interest expense (3,858)



(243)



N/M

(3,909)



(1%) Interest and dividend income 721



188



284%

847



(15%) Interest and dividend income of investments of consolidated investment products 21,403



5,656



278%

20,787



3% Interest expense of consolidated investment products (14,549)



(2,857)



409%

(13,142)



11% Total interest income (expense), net 3,717



2,744



35%

4,583



(19%) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 30,350



18,178



67%

30,194



1% Income tax expense (benefit) 6,523



4,433



47%

24,551



(73%) Net Income (Loss) 23,827



13,745



73%

5,643



322% Noncontrolling interests (527)



(718)



(27%)

(145)



263% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Stockholders 23,300



13,027



79%

5,498



324% Preferred stockholder dividends (2,084)



(2,084)



—%

(2,084)



—% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 21,216



$ 10,943



94%

$ 3,414



N/M Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic $ 2.95



$ 1.67



77%

$ 0.48



N/M Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ 2.77



$ 1.62



71%

$ 0.46



N/M Cash Dividends Declared Per Preferred Share $ 1.81



$ 1.81



—%

$ 1.81



—% Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.45



$ 0.45



—%

$ 0.45



—% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic (in thousands) 7,198



6,542



10%

7,176



—% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted (in thousands) 8,411



6,773



24%

7,433



13%



N/M - Not Meaningful



Assets Under Management - Product and Asset Class

(in millions)



Three Months Ended

3/31/2017

06/30/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2017

3/31/2018 By product (period end):

















Open-End Funds (1) $ 24,716.8



$ 41,452.8



$ 42,397.7



$ 43,077.6



$ 43,202.5

Closed-End Funds 6,814.3



6,707.2



6,735.4



6,666.2



6,132.7

Exchange Traded Funds 863.3



968.8



955.7



1,039.2



980.2

Retail Separate Accounts 9,312.1



12,351.1



13,057.2



13,936.8



14,012.3

Institutional Accounts 5,711.3



20,639.1



20,630.5



20,815.9



19,411.2

Structured Products 602.0



2,899.8



3,360.0



3,298.8



3,704.6

Total Long-Term $ 48,019.8



$ 85,018.8



$ 87,136.5



$ 88,834.5



$ 87,443.5

Liquidity (2) —



3,570.6



3,431.4



2,128.7



1,641.6

Total $ 48,019.8



$ 88,589.4



$ 90,567.9



$ 90,963.2



$ 89,085.1





















By product (average) (3)

















Open-End Funds (1) $ 24,157.6



$ 30,651.6



$ 42,080.9



$ 42,840.1



$ 43,751.4

Closed-End Funds 6,786.1



6,809.6



6,758.1



6,726.0



6,346.1

Exchange Traded Funds 759.2



900.8



945.0



958.3



1,045.7

Retail Separate Accounts 8,463.6



10,143.7



12,345.5



13,051.9



13,923.3

Institutional Accounts 5,603.2



10,795.1



20,728.6



20,933.1



20,165.8

Structured Products 603.3



1,392.9



3,111.1



3,304.0



3,619.1

Total Long-Term $ 46,373.0



$ 60,693.7



$ 85,969.2



$ 87,813.4



$ 88,851.4

Liquidity (2) —



1,328.6



3,331.1



3,635.1



1,787.6

Total $ 46,373.0



$ 62,022.3



$ 89,300.3



$ 91,448.5



$ 90,639.0





















By asset class (period end):

















Equity $ 27,990.5



$ 41,672.6



$ 43,147.9



$ 45,779.8



$ 45,892.8

Fixed Income 15,908.7



39,102.1



39,741.7



38,740.0



37,999.2

Alternatives (4) 4,120.6



4,244.1



4,246.9



4,314.7



3,551.5

Liquidity (2) —



3,570.6



3,431.4



2,128.7



1,641.6

Total $ 48,019.8



$ 88,589.4



$ 90,567.9



$ 90,963.2



$ 89,085.1



Assets Under Management - Average Net Management Fees Earned (5)

(in basis points)



Three Months Ended

3/31/2017

6/30/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2017

3/31/2018 All Products

















Open-End Funds (1) 50.5



50.7



47.9



50.1



50.3

Closed-End Funds 66.2



65.8



66.0



66.0



66.3

Exchange Traded Funds 31.7



27.2



27.0



15.7



18.2

Retail Separate Accounts 53.9



49.7



46.6



46.1



47.6

Institutional Accounts 37.2



32.7



31.0



31.2



31.8

Structured Products (6) 33.5



33.5



47.1



38.8



39.2

All Long-Term Products 51.3



48.3



44.8



45.4



46.0

Liquidity (2) —



11.4



6.0



8.5



11.8

All Products 51.3



47.5



43.4



43.9



45.3



































(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. 1940 Act mutual funds and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS) (2) Represents assets under management in liquidity strategies, including in certain open-end funds and institutional accounts (3) Averages are calculated as follows: - Funds - average daily or weekly balances - Retail Separate Accounts - prior-quarter ending balance or average of month-end balances in quarter - Institutional Accounts and Structured Products - average of month-end balances in quarter (4) Consists of real estate securities, master-limited partnerships, options strategies and other (5) Represents net investment management fees divided by average assets. Net investment management fees are investment management fees, as adjusted, less fees paid to third-party service providers for investment management related services, which impacted the fee rate in the three months ended March 31, 2018 for Open-End Funds and All Products by 0.5 and 0.4 basis points, respectively (6) Includes incentive fees earned in the three months ended September 30, 2017, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2018 which impacted the fee rate by 10.2, 1.4 and 0.2 basis points, respectively

Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product

(in millions)



Three Months Ended

3/31/2017

6/30/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2017

3/31/2018 Open-End Funds (1)

















Beginning balance $ 23,432.8



$ 24,716.8



$ 41,452.8



$ 42,397.7



$ 43,077.6

Inflows 2,032.7



2,253.9



2,842.5



2,647.8



3,783.6

Outflows (2,134.7)



(2,278.6)



(2,872.7)



(3,275.0)



(3,662.2)

Net flows (102.0)



(24.7)



(30.2)



(627.2)



121.4

Market performance 1,444.5



1,212.3



1,040.7



1,409.5



69.8

Other (2) (58.5)



15,548.4



(65.6)



(102.4)



(66.3)

Ending balance $ 24,716.8



$ 41,452.8



$ 42,397.7



$ 43,077.6



$ 43,202.5





















Closed-End Funds

















Beginning balance $ 6,757.4



$ 6,814.3



$ 6,707.2



$ 6,735.4



$ 6,666.2

Inflows —



—



—



—



—

Outflows (81.6)



(31.2)



—



—



—

Net flows (81.6)



(31.2)



—



—



—

Market performance 280.8



16.4



124.4



22.8



(406.1)

Other (2) (142.3)



(92.3)



(96.2)



(92.0)



(127.4)

Ending balance $ 6,814.3



$ 6,707.2



$ 6,735.4



$ 6,666.2



$ 6,132.7





















Exchange Traded Funds

















Beginning balance $ 596.8



$ 863.3



$ 968.8



$ 955.7



$ 1,039.2

Inflows 265.7



185.1



104.1



177.7



139.5

Outflows (23.0)



(51.3)



(28.9)



(49.4)



(63.2)

Net flows 242.7



133.8



75.2



128.3



76.3

Market performance 34.6



(8.5)



4.2



(8.8)



(77.5)

Other (2) (10.8)



(19.8)



(92.5)



(36.0)



(57.8)

Ending balance $ 863.3



$ 968.8



$ 955.7



$ 1,039.2



$ 980.2





















Retail Separate Accounts

















Beginning balance $ 8,473.5



$ 9,312.1



$ 12,351.1



$ 13,057.2



$ 13,936.8

Inflows 689.2



656.2



704.4



680.5



701.3

Outflows (297.9)



(455.7)



(480.1)



(512.5)



(786.5)

Net flows 391.3



200.5



224.3



168.0



(85.2)

Market performance 453.8



341.6



478.3



722.4



160.7

Other (2) (6.5)



2,496.9



3.5



(10.8)



—

Ending balance $ 9,312.1



$ 12,351.1



$ 13,057.2



$ 13,936.8



$ 14,012.3



Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product (continued)

(in millions)



Three Months Ended

3/31/2017

6/30/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2017

3/31/2018 Institutional Accounts

















Beginning balance $ 5,492.7



$ 5,711.3



$ 20,639.1



$ 20,630.5



$ 20,815.9

Inflows 277.7



357.1



439.9



609.7



423.0

Outflows (191.9)



(612.1)



(893.7)



(1,000.4)



(1,649.7)

Net flows 85.8



(255.0)



(453.8)



(390.7)



(1,226.7)

Market performance 138.3



168.1



451.1



581.9



(172.7)

Other (2) (5.5)



15,014.7



(5.9)



(5.8)



(5.3)

Ending balance $ 5,711.3



$ 20,639.1



$ 20,630.5



$ 20,815.9



$ 19,411.2





















Structured Products

















Beginning balance $ 613.1



$ 602.0



$ 2,899.8



$ 3,360.0



$ 3,298.8

Inflows —



—



474.3



—



383.6

Outflows (16.7)



(224.0)



(55.6)



(49.5)



—

Net flows (16.7)



(224.0)



418.7



(49.5)



383.6

Market performance 10.3



13.5



37.1



4.8



37.9

Other (2) (4.7)



2,508.3



4.4



(16.5)



(15.7)

Ending balance $ 602.0



$ 2,899.8



$ 3,360.0



$ 3,298.8



$ 3,704.6





















Total Long-Term

















Beginning balance $ 45,366.3



$ 48,019.8



$ 85,018.8



$ 87,136.5



$ 88,834.5

Inflows 3,265.3



3,452.3



4,565.2



4,115.7



5,431.0

Outflows (2,745.8)



(3,652.9)



(4,331.0)



(4,886.8)



(6,161.6)

Net flows 519.5



(200.6)



234.2



(771.1)



(730.6)

Market performance 2,362.3



1,743.4



2,135.8



2,732.6



(387.9)

Other (2) (228.3)



35,456.2



(252.3)



(263.5)



(272.5)

Ending balance $ 48,019.8



$ 85,018.8



$ 87,136.5



$ 88,834.5



$ 87,443.5





















Liquidity

















Beginning balance $ —



$ —



$ 3,570.6



$ 3,431.4



$ 2,128.7

Other (2) —



3,570.6



(139.2)



(1,302.7)



(487.1)

Ending balance $ —



$ 3,570.6



$ 3,431.4



$ 2,128.7



$ 1,641.6





















Total

















Beginning balance $ 45,366.3



$ 48,019.8



$ 88,589.4



$ 90,567.9



$ 90,963.2

Inflows 3,265.3



3,452.3



4,565.2



4,115.7



5,431.0

Outflows (2,745.8)



(3,652.9)



(4,331.0)



(4,886.8)



(6,161.6)

Net flows 519.5



(200.6)



234.2



(771.1)



(730.6)

Market performance 2,362.3



1,743.4



2,135.8



2,732.6



(387.9)

Other (2) (228.3)



39,026.8



(391.5)



(1,566.2)



(759.6)

Ending balance $ 48,019.8



$ 88,589.4



$ 90,567.9



$ 90,963.2



$ 89,085.1







(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. 1940 Act mutual funds and Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) (2) Represents open-end and closed-end fund distributions net of reinvestments, the net change in assets from liquidity strategies, and the impact on net flows from non-sales related activities such as asset acquisitions/(dispositions), seed capital investments/(withdrawals), structured products reset transactions and the use of leverage

Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations

(in thousands except per share data)

The following are reconciliations and related notes of the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release differ from financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a result of the reclassification of certain income statement items, as well as the exclusion of certain expenses and other items that are not reflective of the earnings generated from providing investment management and related services. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of Total Revenues, GAAP to Total Revenues, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

3/31/2017

12/31/2017 Total revenues, GAAP $ 129,028



$ 79,776



$ 128,024

Distribution and other asset-based expenses (1) (22,291)



(15,323)



(20,348)

Consolidated investment products revenues (2) 1,576



286



1,681

Total revenues, as adjusted $ 108,313



$ 64,739



$ 109,357



Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses, GAAP to Operating Expenses, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

3/31/2017

12/31/2017 Total operating expenses, GAAP $ 106,411



$ 69,729



$ 100,009

Distribution and other asset-based expenses (1) (22,291)



(15,323)



(20,348)

Consolidated investment products expenses (2) (511)



(642)



(659)

Amortization of intangible assets (3) (5,036)



(233)



(5,064)

Acquisition and integration expenses (4) (3,092)



(1,629)



(3,380)

Other (5) 20



(669)



(256)

Total operating expenses, as adjusted $ 75,501



$ 51,233



$ 70,302



Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss), GAAP to Operating Income (Loss), as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

3/31/2017

12/31/2017 Operating income (loss), GAAP $ 22,617



$ 10,047



$ 28,015

Consolidated investment products (earnings) loss (2) 2,087



928



2,340

Amortization of intangible assets (3) 5,036



233



5,064

Acquisition and integration expenses (4) 3,092



1,629



3,380

Other (5) (20)



669



256

Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 32,812



$ 13,506



$ 39,055













Operating margin, GAAP 17.5%



12.6%



21.9%

Operating margin, as adjusted 30.3%



20.9%



35.7%



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders, GAAP to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

3/31/2017

12/31/2017 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, GAAP $ 21,216



$ 10,943



$ 3,414

Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax (3) 3,626



143



3,085

Acquisition and integration expenses, net of tax (4) 2,255



1,001



2,059

Other, net of tax (5) 1,176



2,209



14,389

Seed capital and CLO investments (earnings) loss, net of tax (6) (6,447)



(5,679)



(1,072)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 21,826



$ 8,617



$ 21,875













Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 8,411



6,773



7,433

Preferred stockA —



674



980

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted, as adjusted $ 8,411



$ 7,447



$ 8,413













Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted, GAAP $ 2.77



$ 1.62



$ 0.46

Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted, as adjusted $ 2.59



$ 1.16



$ 2.60

























A Assumes conversion of preferred shares to common shares at the 20-day volume-weighted average common stock price as of period end, subject to a conversion price range of $110 to $132 per share, resulting in a conversion ratio range of 0.9091 to 0.7576

Reconciliation of Income (Loss) Before Taxes, GAAP to Income (Loss) Before Taxes, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

3/31/2017

12/31/2017 Income (loss) before taxes, GAAP $ 30,350



$ 18,178



$ 30,194

Consolidated investment products (earnings) loss (2) (527)



(718)



(145)

Amortization of intangible assets (3) 5,036



233



5,064

Acquisition and integration expenses (4) 3,132



1,629



3,380

Other (5) (20)



669



256

Seed capital and CLO investments (earnings) loss (6) (7,588)



(5,967)



(2,839)

Income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted $ 30,383



$ 14,024



$ 35,910



Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense (Benefit), GAAP to Income Tax Expense (Benefit), as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

3/31/2017

12/31/2017 Income tax expense (benefit), GAAP $ 6,523



$ 4,433



$ 24,551

Tax impact of amortization of intangible assets (3) 1,410



90



1,979

Tax impact of acquisition and integration expenses (4) 877



628



1,321

Tax impact of other (5) 888



544



(12,049)

Tax impact of seed capital and CLO investments (earnings) loss (6) (1,141)



(288)



(1,767)

Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ 8,557



$ 5,407



$ 14,035













Effective tax rate, GAAPA 21.5%



24.4%



81.3%

Effective tax rate, as adjustedB 28.2%



38.6%



39.1%



A Reflects income tax expense (benefit), GAAP, divided by income (loss) before taxes, GAAP B Reflects income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted, divided by income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted

Reconciliation of Investment Management Fees, GAAP to Investment Management Fees, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

3/31/2017

12/31/2017 Investment management fees, GAAP $ 100,476



$ 59,271



$ 100,447

Consolidated investment products fees (2) 1,571



242



1,667

Investment management fees, as adjusted $ 102,047



$ 59,513



$ 102,114



Reconciliation of Administration and Transfer Agent Fees, GAAP to Administration and Transfer Agent Fees, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

3/31/2017

12/31/2017 Administration and transfer agent fees, GAAP $ 15,738



$ 8,981



$ 15,840

Consolidated investment products fees (2) 1



34



9

Administration and transfer agent fees, as adjusted $ 15,739



$ 9,015



$ 15,849



Reconciliation of Employment Expenses, GAAP to Employment Expenses, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

3/31/2017

12/31/2017 Employment expenses, GAAP $ 60,696



$ 39,641



$ 54,602

Acquisition and integration expenses (4) (1,903)



—



(2,009)

Employment expenses, as adjusted $ 58,793



$ 39,641



$ 52,593



Reconciliation of Restructuring and Severance, GAAP to Restructuring and Severance, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

3/31/2017

12/31/2017 Restructuring and severance, GAAP $ —



$ —



$ 102

Acquisition and integration expenses (4) —



—



(102)

Restructuring and severance, as adjusted $ —



$ —



$ —



Reconciliation of Other Operating Expenses, GAAP to Other Operating Expenses, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

3/31/2017

12/31/2017 Other operating expenses, GAAP $ 16,862



$ 13,226



$ 18,215

Acquisition and integration expenses (4) (1,189)



(1,629)



(1,269)

Other (5) 20



(669)



(256)

Other operating expenses, as adjusted $ 15,693



$ 10,928



$ 16,690



Reconciliation of Total Other Income (Expense), Net, GAAP to Total Other Income (Expense), Net, as Adjusted:



Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

3/31/2017

12/31/2017 Total other income (expense), net GAAP $ 4,016



$ 5,387



$ (2,404)

Consolidated investment products total other (income) expense, net (2) 1,291



493



3,138

Seed capital and CLO investments total other (income) expense, net (6) (4,186)



(5,234)



(228)

Total other income (expense), net as adjusted $ 1,121



$ 646



$ 506



Notes to Reconciliations:

1. Distribution and other asset-based expenses - Primarily payments to third-party distribution partners and third-party service providers for providing services to investors in our sponsored funds and payments to third-party service providers for investment management-related services. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize intermediary distribution partners or third-party service providers.

2. Consolidated investment products - Revenues and expenses generated by operating activities of majority-owned mutual funds and CLOs that are consolidated in the financial statements. Management believes that excluding these operating activities to reflect net revenues and expenses of the company prior to the consolidation of these products is consistent with the approach of reflecting its operating results from managing third-party client assets.

3. Amortization of intangible assets - Non-cash amortization expense or impairment expense, if any, attributable to acquisition-related intangible assets. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions.

4. Acquisition and integration expenses - Expenses that are directly related to acquisition and integration activities. Acquisition expenses include transaction closing costs, certain professional fees, and financing fees. Integration expenses include costs incurred that are directly attributable to combining businesses, including compensation, restructuring and severance charges, professional fees, consulting fees, and other expenses. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions.

Components of Acquisition and Integration Expenses for the respective periods are shown in the table below:



Three Months Ended Acquisition and Integration Expenses 3/31/2018

3/31/2017

12/31/2017 Employment expenses $ 1,903



$ —



$ 2,009

Restructuring and severance —



—



102

Other operating expenses 1,189



1,629



1,269

Interest expense 40



—



—

Total Acquisition and Integration Expenses $ 3,132



$ 1,629



$ 3,380



5. Other - Certain expenses that are not reflective of the ongoing earnings generation of the business. In addition, it includes income tax expense (benefit) items, such as adjustments for uncertain tax positions, changes in tax law, valuation allowances and other unusual or infrequent items not related to current operating results to reflect a normalized effective rate. Preferred dividends are adjusted as the shares are mandatorily convertible into common shares at the end of three years and the non-GAAP weighted average shares are adjusted to reflect the conversion. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods.

Components of Other for the respective periods are shown in the table below:



Three Months Ended Other 3/31/2018

3/31/2017

12/31/2017 System transition expenses $ (20)



$ 669



$ 256

Tax impact of system transition expenses 6



(258)



(100)

Tax impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act —



—



13,059

Other discrete tax adjustments (894)



(286)



(910)

Total tax related items $ (888)



$ (544)



$ 12,049

Preferred stockholder dividends 2,084



2,084



2,084

Total Other $ 1,176



$ 2,209



$ 14,389



6. Seed capital and CLO investments earnings (loss) - Gains and losses (realized and unrealized), dividends and interest income generated by seed capital and CLO investments. Earnings or losses generated by investments in seed capital and CLO investments can vary significantly from period to period and do not reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods and with other asset management firms that do not have meaningful seed capital and CLO investments.

Definitions:

Revenues, as adjusted, comprise the fee revenues paid by clients for investment management and related services. Revenues, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP revenues in that they are reduced by distribution and other asset-based expenses that are generally passed through to external parties, and exclude the impact of consolidated investment products.

Operating expenses, as adjusted, is calculated to reflect expenses from ongoing continuing operations. Operating expenses, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP expenses in that they exclude amortization or impairment, if any, of intangible assets, restructuring and severance, the impact of consolidated investment products, acquisition and integration-related expenses and certain other expenses that do not reflect the ongoing earnings generation of the business.

Operating margin, as adjusted, is a metric used to evaluate efficiency represented by operating income, as adjusted, divided by revenues, as adjusted.

Earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted, represent net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted, divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted, on either a basic or diluted basis.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that are, or may be considered to be, forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs or expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "estimate," "intent," "plan," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continue," "project," "opportunity," "predict," "would," "potential," "future," "forecast," "guarantee," "assume," "likely," "target" or similar statements or variations of such terms.

Our forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions and projections about our company and the markets in which we operate, are not guarantees of future results or performance, and involve substantial risks and uncertainty including assumptions and projections concerning our assets under management, net asset inflows and outflows, operating cash flows, business plans and ability to borrow, for all future periods. All of our forward-looking statements are as of the date of this release only. The company can give no assurance that such expectations or forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially.

Our business and our forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the following risks and uncertainties: (a) any reduction in our assets under management; (b) withdrawal, renegotiation or termination of investment advisory agreements; (c) damage to our reputation; (d) failure to comply with investment guidelines or other contractual requirements; (e) inability to satisfy financial covenants and payments related to our indebtedness; (f) inability to attract and retain key personnel; (g) challenges from the competition we face in our business; (h) adverse regulatory and legal developments; (i) unfavorable changes in tax laws or limitations; (j) adverse developments related to unaffiliated subadvisers; (k) negative implications of changes in key distribution relationships; (l) interruptions in or failure to provide critical technological service by us or third parties; (m) volatility associated with our common and preferred stock; (n) adverse civil litigation and government investigations or proceedings; (o) risk of loss on our investments; (p) inability to make quarterly common and preferred stock distributions; (q) lack of sufficient capital on satisfactory terms; (r) losses or costs not covered by insurance; (u) impairment of goodwill or intangible assets; (v) inability to achieve expected acquisition-related financial benefits; and other risks and uncertainties described in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K or in any of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Certain other factors which may impact our continuing operations, prospects, financial results and liquidity, or which may cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, are discussed or included in the company's periodic reports filed with the SEC and are available on our website at www.virtus.com under "Investor Relations." You are urged to carefully consider all such factors.

The company does not undertake or plan to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in plans, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this release, even if such results, changes or circumstances make it clear that any forward-looking information will not be realized. If there are any future public statements or disclosures by us which modify or impact any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this release, such statements or disclosures will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this release.

