Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2019

HARTFORD, Conn., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data or as noted)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





3/31/2019

3/31/2018

Change

12/31/2018

Change



















U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

















Revenues $ 130.7



$ 129.0



1%

$ 138.1



(5%) Operating expenses $ 109.7



$ 106.4



3%

$ 108.8



1% Operating income (loss) $ 21.0



$ 22.6



(7%)

$ 29.2



(28%) Operating margin 16.1%



17.5%







21.2%





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 19.7



$ 21.2



(7%)

$ 0.1



N/M Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 2.61



$ 2.77



(6%)

$ 0.01



N/M Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 8.322



8.411



(1%)

7.382



13%



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)

















Revenues, as adjusted $ 112.6



$ 108.3



4%

$ 118.6



(5%) Operating expenses, as adjusted $ 79.1



$ 75.5



5%

$ 77.2



2% Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 33.5



$ 32.8



2%

$ 41.5



(19%) Operating margin, as adjusted 29.8%



30.3%







34.9%





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 22.7



$ 24.3



(7%)

$ 28.8



(21%) Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 2.73



$ 2.89



(6%)

$ 3.42



(20%) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted 8.322



8.411



(1%)

8.429



(1%)

(1) See the information beginning on page 11 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures N/M - Not Meaningful

Earnings Summary

The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 11 of this earnings release.

Assets Under Management and Asset Flows (in billions)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





3/31/2019

3/31/2018

Change

12/31/2018

Change Ending long-term assets under management (1) $ 99.9



$ 87.4



14%

$ 90.4



11% Ending total assets under management $ 101.7



$ 89.1



14%

$ 92.0



11% Average long-term assets under management (1) $ 94.7



$ 88.9



7%

$ 98.3



(4%) Average total assets under management $ 96.4



$ 90.6



6%

$ 99.9



(4%) Total sales $ 5.5



$ 5.4



2%

$ 4.4



24% Net flows $ (0.1)



$ (0.7)



(86%)

$ (4.8)



(98%)

(1) Excludes assets under management in liquidity strategies, including in certain open-end mutual funds and institutional accounts

Long-term assets under management increased 11% to $99.9 billion at March 31, 2019 from $90.4 billion at December 31, 2018 as a result of market appreciation. Total assets under management at March 31, 2019 were $101.7 billion, including $1.8 billion of assets in liquidity strategies.

Total sales in the first quarter of $5.5 billion increased 24% from $4.4 billion in the fourth quarter, with higher sales across all product categories, including a $0.4 billion newly issued collateralized loan obligation (CLO). Mutual fund sales of $3.0 billion compared with $2.9 billion in the prior quarter, with domestic equity sales increasing 16% due to strong demand for mid-cap equity strategies. Exchange traded fund sales of $0.4 billion increased significantly from the prior quarter due to two newly launched strategies. Retail separate account sales increased 7% sequentially to $0.8 billion, primarily attributable to small- and mid-cap equity strategies. Institutional sales of $1.0 billion increased 18% sequentially, primarily related to mandates in international and global equity strategies.

Total net flows of ($0.1) billion compared with net flows of ($4.8) billion in the fourth quarter and included positive net flows from structured products, exchange traded funds and retail separate accounts offset by net outflows in open-end funds and institutional. Mutual fund net flows were ($0.9) billion compared with ($3.9) billion in the prior quarter, with significant improvements across all asset classes. Net flows in retail separate accounts increased to $281 million from $186 million in the fourth quarter as a result of higher sales and lower redemptions. Institutional had modest net outflows of ($0.2) billion as the increased sales of $1.0 billion were more than offset by $1.0 billion of partial redemptions from existing accounts and $0.2 billion of outflows from closed accounts.

GAAP Results

Operating income decreased sequentially to $21.0 million from $29.2 million, reflecting a 5% decrease in total revenues related to lower average assets under management and a 1% increase in operating expenses. First quarter operating expenses included $1.2 million of restructuring and severance costs.

Net income per diluted share of $2.61 included a $0.58 benefit from net unrealized gains on investments, ($0.29) of net realized losses on investments, ($0.13) of acquisition and integration costs, and ($0.10) of restructuring and severance costs. Fourth quarter net income per diluted share of $0.01 included a $0.35 benefit from net realized gains on investments, ($3.40) of net unrealized losses on investments, and ($0.16) of acquisition and integration costs.

Non-GAAP Results

Revenues, as adjusted, of $112.6 million decreased 5% from the prior quarter as a result of a decrease in average assets and two fewer days in the quarter, partially offset by a higher average fee rate. Employment expenses, as adjusted, of $59.4 million increased 2% sequentially largely due to $7.5 million of seasonally higher expenses, including payroll taxes and benefits related to the timing of annual incentive payments, which more than offset lower profit- and sales-based variable compensation. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, increased 4% from the fourth quarter and included $0.6 million for consulting, facilities, and branding-related costs.

Operating income, as adjusted, and the related margin were $33.5 million and 30%, respectively, compared with $41.5 million and 35% in the prior quarter. The margin decline reflects the impact of the seasonally higher employment expenses.

Interest and dividends earned on cash equivalents and seed capital and CLO investments were $4.2 million, a decline from $4.8 million in the fourth quarter primarily related to lower dividends.

Net income attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted, which is net of the noncontrolling interests related to SGA, was $2.73 per diluted common share, a decrease of $0.69, or 20%, from $3.42 in the prior quarter. Seasonally higher employment expenses represented $0.65 of the sequential decline.

The effective tax rate, as adjusted, was 27%, compared with 28% in the prior quarter.

Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited) (in millions)



As of





As of





3/31/2019

3/31/2018

Change

12/31/2018

Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 142.3



$ 80.8



76%

$ 201.7



(29%) Gross debt (1) $ 328.2



$ 258.7



27%

$ 340.6



(4%) Redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 54.4



$ —



N/M

$ 55.1



(1%) Total equity attributable to stockholders $ 633.5



$ 608.8



4%

$ 629.9



1%



















Working capital (2) $ 137.9



$ 82.9



66%

$ 140.2



(2%) Net debt (cash) (3) $ 185.8



$ 177.9



4%

$ 138.9



34%

(1) Excludes deferred financing costs of $10.5 million, $13.3 million and $11.4 million as of March 31, 2019, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2018, respectively (2) Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, less accrued compensation and benefits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable and required principal payments due over the next twelve months including scheduled amortization and an estimate of the excess cash flow payment; the actual excess cash flow payment will be measured based on fiscal year 2019 financial results and the net leverage ratio as of December 31, 2019 (3) Defined as gross debt less cash and cash equivalents N/M - Not Meaningful

Working capital at March 31, 2019 of $137.9 million decreased by 2% from December 31, 2018, as net cash generated from the business was more than offset by changes in debt outstanding and return of capital to shareholders.

The company repurchased 147,962 shares, or 2.1% of beginning of quarter outstanding common shares, for $15.0 million during the quarter. In addition, the company net settled an additional 47,658 shares for $4.8 million to satisfy employee tax obligations on vested restricted stock units.

During the quarter, the company repaid $12.4 million of debt. The net leverage ratio, which is net debt to EBITDA (in accordance with the company's credit agreement), was 0.9x at March 31, 2019 compared with 0.7x at December 31, 2018.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





3/31/2019

3/31/2018

Change

12/31/2018

Change Revenues

















Investment management fees $ 105,918



$ 100,476



5%

$ 111,664



(5%) Distribution and service fees 10,063



12,607



(20%)

10,829



(7%) Administration and transfer agent fees 14,413



15,738



(8%)

15,342



(6%) Other income and fees 324



207



57%

230



41% Total revenues 130,718



129,028



1%

138,065



(5%) Operating Expenses

















Employment expenses 60,851



60,696



—%

59,668



2% Distribution and other asset-based expenses 19,764



22,291



(11%)

21,043



(6%) Other operating expenses 18,723



16,862



11%

18,513



1% Operating expenses of consolidated investment products 451



511



(12%)

692



(35%) Restructuring and severance 1,176



—



N/M

87



N/M Depreciation expense 1,213



1,015



20%

1,293



(6%) Amortization expense 7,541



5,036



50%

7,541



—% Total operating expenses 109,719



106,411



3%

108,837



1% Operating Income (Loss) 20,999



22,617



(7%)

29,228



(28%) Other Income (Expense)

















Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net 3,433



438



N/M

(6,241)



N/M Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of consolidated investment products, net (1,921)



2,259



N/M

(16,997)



(89%) Other income (expense), net 450



1,319



(66%)

966



(53%) Total other income (expense), net 1,962



4,016



(51%)

(22,272)



N/M Interest Income (Expense)

















Interest expense (5,165)



(3,858)



34%

(5,963)



(13%) Interest and dividend income 1,190



721



65%

1,744



(32%) Interest and dividend income of investments of consolidated investment products 27,402



21,403



28%

26,678



3% Interest expense of consolidated investment products (19,701)



(14,549)



35%

(18,002)



9% Total interest income (expense), net 3,726



3,717



—%

4,457



(16%) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 26,687



30,350



(12%)

11,413



134% Income tax expense (benefit) 4,219



6,523



(35%)

10,320



(59%) Net Income (Loss) 22,468



23,827



(6%)

1,093



N/M Noncontrolling interests (722)



(527)



37%

1,068



N/M Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Stockholders 21,746



23,300



(7%)

2,161



N/M Preferred stockholder dividends (2,084)



(2,084)



—%

(2,084)



—% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 19,662



$ 21,216



(7%)

$ 77



N/M Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic $ 2.80



$ 2.95



(5%)

$ 0.01



N/M Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ 2.61



$ 2.77



(6%)

$ 0.01



N/M Cash Dividends Declared Per Preferred Share $ 1.81



$ 1.81



—%

$ 1.81



—% Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.55



$ 0.45



22%

$ 0.55



—% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic (in thousands) 7,015



7,198



(3%)

7,111



(1%) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted (in thousands) 8,322



8,411



(1%)

7,382



13%

N/M - Not Meaningful

Assets Under Management - Product and Asset Class (in millions)



Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

06/30/2018

9/30/2018

12/31/2018

3/31/2019 By product (period end):

















Open-End Funds (1) $ 43,202.5



$ 44,419.3



$ 45,171.8



$ 37,710.0



$ 40,632.6

Closed-End Funds 6,132.7



6,295.0



6,342.2



5,956.0



6,553.2

Exchange Traded Funds 980.2



1,029.9



983.4



667.6



1,102.2

Retail Separate Accounts 14,012.3



14,678.4



16,817.5



14,998.4



17,123.2

Institutional Accounts 19,411.2



19,726.6



30,960.1



27,445.0



30,514.1

Structured Products 3,704.6



3,684.4



3,647.8



3,640.3



3,998.0

Total Long-Term $ 87,443.5



$ 89,833.6



$ 103,922.8



$ 90,417.3



$ 99,923.3

Liquidity (2) 1,641.6



1,784.9



1,675.1



1,612.5



1,788.6

Total $ 89,085.1



$ 91,618.5



$ 105,597.9



$ 92,029.8



$ 101,711.9





















By product (average) (3)

















Open-End Funds (1) $ 43,751.4



$ 44,000.8



$ 45,137.1



$ 41,601.8



$ 39,531.9

Closed-End Funds 6,346.1



6,167.0



6,386.7



6,235.0



6,258.3

Exchange Traded Funds 1,045.7



1,026.8



1,035.9



831.2



870.8

Retail Separate Accounts 13,923.3



13,999.0



15,536.7



16,817.5



14,998.4

Institutional Accounts 20,165.8



19,942.3



30,583.4



29,171.7



29,353.8

Structured Products 3,619.1



3,681.5



3,635.7



3,627.2



3,668.3

Total Long-Term $ 88,851.4



$ 88,817.4



$ 102,315.5



$ 98,284.4



$ 94,681.5

Liquidity (2) 1,787.6



1,699.3



1,750.3



1,606.7



1,725.5

Total $ 90,639.0



$ 90,516.7



$ 104,065.8



$ 99,891.1



$ 96,407.0





















By asset class (period end):

















Equity $ 45,428.3



$ 48,404.4



$ 62,654.4



$ 53,297.1



$ 61,781.0

Fixed Income 37,766.2



36,934.8



36,819.9



33,425.2



33,674.4

Alternatives (4) 4,249.0



4,494.4



4,448.5



3,695.0



4,467.9

Liquidity (2) 1,641.6



1,784.9



1,675.1



1,612.5



1,788.6

Total $ 89,085.1



$ 91,618.5



$ 105,597.9



$ 92,029.8



$ 101,711.9



Assets Under Management - Average Net Management Fees Earned (5) (in basis points)



Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

6/30/2018

9/30/2018

12/31/2018

3/31/2019 All Products

















Open-End Funds (1) 50.3



51.8



54.3



54.0



54.3

Closed-End Funds 66.3



66.1



65.9



65.5



64.9

Exchange Traded Funds 18.2



14.7



13.7



12.6



10.5

Retail Separate Accounts 47.6



48.4



49.2



47.5



48.1

Institutional Accounts (6) 31.8



31.7



31.9



29.2



30.6

Structured Products (7) 39.2



36.2



60.0



36.7



37.1

All Long-Term Products (8) 46.0



46.7



47.4



45.3



45.6

Liquidity (2) 11.8



9.5



10.1



9.9



9.9

All Products 45.3



46.0



46.8



44.7



45.0





(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, offshore funds and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management in liquidity strategies, including in certain open-end funds and institutional accounts (3) Averages are calculated as follows: - Funds - average daily or weekly balances - Retail Separate Accounts - prior-quarter ending balance or average of month-end balances in quarter - Institutional Accounts and Structured Products - average of month-end balances in quarter (4) Consists of real estate securities, mid-stream energy securities and master limited partnerships, options strategies and other (5) Represents net investment management fees divided by average assets. Net investment management fees are investment management fees, as adjusted, less fees paid to third-party service providers for investment management related services, which impacted the fee rate in the three months ended March 31, 2019 for each of Open-End Funds and All Products by 0.3 basis points (6) Includes incentive fees earned during the three months ended September 30, 2018, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019 that impacted the fee rate by 1.8 basis points, 0.2 basis points, and 0.5 basis points, respectively (7) Includes incentive fees earned during the three months ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018 that impacted the fee rate by 0.2, 0.1, 24.6, and 0.9 basis points, respectively (8) Includes incentive fees earned during the three months ended September 30, 2018, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019 that impacted the fee rate by 1.4, 0.1 and 0.2 basis points, respectively

Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product (in millions)



Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

6/30/2018

9/30/2018

12/31/2018

3/31/2019 Open-End Funds (1)

















Beginning balance $ 43,077.6



$ 43,202.5



$ 44,419.3



$ 45,171.8



$ 37,710.0

Inflows 3,783.6



4,356.6



3,807.4



2,888.6



2,999.7

Outflows (3,662.2)



(3,220.6)



(3,465.1)



(6,750.5)



(3,867.4)

Net flows 121.4



1,136.0



342.3



(3,861.9)



(867.7)

Market performance 69.8



170.5



464.1



(3,225.9)



3,838.7

Other (2) (66.3)



(89.7)



(53.9)



(374.0)



(48.4)

Ending balance $ 43,202.5



$ 44,419.3



$ 45,171.8



$ 37,710.0



$ 40,632.6





















Closed-End Funds

















Beginning balance $ 6,666.2



$ 6,132.7



$ 6,295.0



$ 6,342.2



$ 5,956.0

Inflows —



0.5



12.9



8.2



11.5

Outflows —



—



—



—



—

Net flows —



0.5



12.9



8.2



11.5

Market performance (406.1)



250.0



124.4



(257.2)



661.9

Other (2) (127.4)



(88.2)



(90.1)



(137.2)



(76.2)

Ending balance $ 6,132.7



$ 6,295.0



$ 6,342.2



$ 5,956.0



$ 6,553.2





















Exchange Traded Funds

















Beginning balance $ 1,039.2



$ 980.2



$ 1,029.9



$ 983.4



$ 667.6

Inflows 139.5



86.5



35.0



29.5



393.8

Outflows (63.2)



(71.7)



(100.4)



(106.6)



(46.3)

Net flows 76.3



14.8



(65.4)



(77.1)



347.5

Market performance (77.5)



65.2



50.1



(200.7)



108.3

Other (2) (57.8)



(30.3)



(31.2)



(38.0)



(21.2)

Ending balance $ 980.2



$ 1,029.9



$ 983.4



$ 667.6



$ 1,102.2





















Retail Separate Accounts

















Beginning balance $ 13,936.8



$ 14,012.3



$ 14,678.4



$ 16,817.5



$ 14,998.4

Inflows 701.3



736.7



921.4



701.3



752.6

Outflows (786.5)



(575.3)



(563.1)



(514.9)



(471.5)

Net flows (85.2)



161.4



358.3



186.4



281.1

Market performance 160.7



499.7



608.7



(2,005.4)



1,895.0

Other (2) —



5.0



1,172.1



(0.1)



(51.3)

Ending balance $ 14,012.3



$ 14,678.4



$ 16,817.5



$ 14,998.4



$ 17,123.2

