Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
- Earnings Per Share - Diluted of $2.95; Earnings Per Share - Diluted, as Adjusted, of $4.03
- Total Sales of $4.8B; Net Flows of ($1.1B); Long-Term AUM of $102.8B; Total AUM of $104.1B
Oct 25, 2019, 07:00 ET
HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
Change
6/30/2019
Change
U.S. GAAP Financial Measures
Revenues
$
146.0
$
152.2
(4%)
$
140.5
4%
Operating expenses
$
110.2
$
118.3
(7%)
$
110.4
—%
Operating income (loss)
$
35.8
$
33.9
6%
$
30.1
19%
Operating margin
24.5%
22.3%
21.4%
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
22.0
$
24.9
(12%)
$
24.8
(11%)
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$
2.95
$
3.19
(8%)
$
3.26
(10%)
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
8.157
8.456
(4%)
8.252
(1%)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)
Revenues, as adjusted
$
127.1
$
128.5
(1%)
$
121.0
5%
Operating expenses, as adjusted
$
79.5
$
80.3
(1%)
$
77.3
3%
Operating income (loss), as adjusted
$
47.7
$
48.2
(1%)
$
43.7
9%
Operating margin, as adjusted
37.5%
37.5%
36.1%
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted
$
32.9
$
33.2
(1%)
$
30.0
10%
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted
$
4.03
$
3.93
3%
$
3.63
11%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted
8.157
8.456
(4%)
8.252
(1%)
(1) See the information beginning on page 11 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures
Earnings Summary
The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 11 of this earnings release.
Assets Under Management and Asset Flows
Three Months Ended
Three
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
Change
6/30/2019
Change
Ending long-term assets under management (1)
$
102.8
$
103.9
(1%)
$
103.3
—%
Ending total assets under management
$
104.1
$
105.6
(1%)
$
105.0
(1%)
Average long-term assets under management (1)
$
102.8
$
102.3
—%
$
100.5
2%
Average total assets under management
$
104.5
$
104.1
—%
$
102.2
2%
Total sales
$
4.8
$
6.3
(24%)
$
5.1
(7%)
Net flows
$
(1.1)
$
0.5
N/M
$
0.1
N/M
(1) Excludes assets under management in liquidity strategies, including in certain open-end mutual funds and institutional accounts
N/M - Not Meaningful
Long-term assets under management declined slightly to $102.8 billion at September 30, 2019 from $103.3 billion at June 30, 2019, as market appreciation during the period was offset by net outflows primarily related to a $0.9 billion single institutional client redemption. Total assets under management at September 30, 2019 were $104.1 billion, including $1.2 billion of assets in liquidity strategies.
Total sales of $4.8 billion declined 7% from $5.1 billion in the second quarter as stronger sales from open-end funds and retail separate accounts were more than offset by lower institutional sales. Mutual fund sales increased 19% sequentially to $3.0 billion from $2.5 billion in the second quarter primarily due to higher sales of emerging markets and domestic mid-cap strategies. Retail separate accounts sales were $0.8 billion, up 12% sequentially, with growth in both the intermediary-sold and private client channels. Institutional sales of $0.9 billion compared with $1.7 billion in the prior quarter, which included a $0.9 billion subadvisory mandate.
Total net flows of ($1.1) billion compared with $0.1 billion in the second quarter as positive net flows in retail separate accounts and exchange traded funds, as well as improved mutual fund net flows, were more than offset by institutional net outflows. Institutional net outflows of $1.4 billion were primarily due to a single client redemption predominantly in bank loans. Mutual fund net flows improved to ($0.2) billion from ($0.7) billion in the prior quarter, with significantly stronger net flows in emerging markets strategies. Mutual fund outflows continued to be impacted by bank loans, which remain out of favor. Net flows in retail separate accounts were $0.4 billion, up $0.1 billion from the prior quarter due to stronger sales.
GAAP Results
Operating income increased 19% sequentially to $35.8 million from $30.1 million, primarily reflecting a 4% increase in revenues due to higher average assets under management. Third quarter operating expenses included $0.5 million of restructuring and severance costs compared with $0.3 million in the prior quarter.
Net income per diluted share of $2.95 included ($0.67) of net unrealized losses on investments, ($0.12) of acquisition and integration costs, ($0.05) of restructuring and severance costs, and a $0.04 benefit from net realized gains on investments. Second quarter net income per diluted share of $3.26 included a $0.32 benefit from net unrealized gains on investments, ($0.11) of acquisition and integration costs, ($0.03) of restructuring and severance costs, and ($0.13) of net realized losses on investments.
The increased effective tax rate of 30% during the third quarter compared with 24% in the prior quarter, reflecting a meaningful change in the valuation allowance related to marketable securities.
Non-GAAP Results
Revenues, as adjusted, of $127.1 million increased 5% from the prior quarter as a result of a 2% increase in both average long-term assets and the average fee rate, which benefited from a $1.2 million performance-related fee. Employment expenses, as adjusted, increased 5% to $60.1 million primarily due to higher profit-based incentive compensation. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, declined 5% from the prior quarter, which included $0.8 million for the annual equity grants to the Board of Directors.
Operating income, as adjusted, and the related margin were $47.7 million and 38%, respectively, compared with $43.7 million and 36%, respectively, in the prior quarter. The increased margin reflected lower other operating expenses, as adjusted, higher revenues, as adjusted, and the leveragability of the business.
Interest and dividends earned on cash equivalents and seed capital and CLO investments were $3.5 million, a decline from $3.8 million in the second quarter primarily due to lower interest income.
Net income attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted, which is net of noncontrolling interests, was $4.03 per diluted common share, an increase of $0.40, or 11%, from $3.63 in the prior quarter. The increase primarily reflected higher operating income, as adjusted.
The effective tax rate, as adjusted, was 27%, which was unchanged from the prior quarter.
Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited)
As of
As of
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
Change
6/30/2019
Change
Cash and cash equivalents
$
195.9
$
169.0
16%
$
166.0
18%
Gross debt (1)
$
300.7
$
351.5
(14%)
$
315.7
(5%)
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
$
53.1
$
56.3
(6%)
$
53.7
(1%)
Total equity attributable to stockholders
$
665.7
$
643.7
3%
$
651.1
2%
Working capital (2)
$
158.0
$
128.2
23%
$
148.7
6%
Net debt (cash) (3)
$
104.9
$
182.5
(43%)
$
149.7
(30%)
(1) Excludes deferred financing costs of $8.7 million, $12.6 million, and $9.6 million as of September 30, 2019, September 30, 2018, and June 30, 2019, respectively
(2) Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, less accrued compensation and benefits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable and required principal payments due over the next 12 months including scheduled amortization and an estimate of the excess cash flow payment; the actual excess cash flow payment will be measured based on fiscal year 2019 financial results and the net leverage ratio as of December 31, 2019
(3) Defined as gross debt less cash and cash equivalents
Working capital at September 30, 2019 of $158.0 million increased 6% from June 30, 2019, reflecting net cash generated from the business partially offset by debt repayments and return of capital to shareholders.
During the third quarter, the company repurchased 70,949 shares, or 1% of beginning-of-quarter outstanding common shares, for $7.5 million.
In August, the company declared a $0.67 per share common stock dividend, an increase of 22% from the previous quarterly rate.
The company also repaid $15.0 million of debt in the third quarter. The net leverage ratio, which is net debt to EBITDA (in accordance with the company's credit agreement), was 0.5x at September 30, 2019, down from 0.7x at June 30, 2019 and 0.9x at September 30, 2018.
Conference Call
Management will host an investor conference call on Friday, October 25, at 10 a.m. Eastern to discuss these financial results and related matters. The webcast of the call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of www.virtus.com, or by telephone at 877-930-7765 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or 253-336-7413 for international callers (Conference ID: 4972338). The presentation that will be reviewed as part of the conference call will be available prior to the call in the Investor Relations section of www.virtus.com. A replay of the call will be available through November 1, 2019 by telephone at 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) (Conference ID: 4972338).
About Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Advisers. Additional information is available at virtus.com.
U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
Change
6/30/2019
Change
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
Change
Revenues
Investment management fees
$
120,023
$
121,713
(1%)
$
114,591
5%
$
340,532
$
325,357
5%
Distribution and service fees
10,442
13,730
(24%)
10,617
(2%)
31,122
39,886
(22%)
Administration and transfer agent fees
15,280
16,567
(8%)
15,054
2%
44,747
48,272
(7%)
Other income and fees
210
200
5%
227
(7%)
761
655
16%
Total revenues
145,955
152,210
(4%)
140,489
4%
417,162
414,170
1%
Operating Expenses
Employment expenses
61,282
63,269
(3%)
58,123
5%
180,256
178,833
1%
Distribution and other asset-based expenses
20,927
25,386
(18%)
21,322
(2%)
62,013
71,398
(13%)
Other operating expenses
18,228
20,350
(10%)
19,174
(5%)
56,125
56,340
—%
Operating expenses of consolidated investment products
376
529
(29%)
2,568
(85%)
3,395
2,823
20%
Restructuring and severance
523
—
N/M
320
63%
2,019
—
N/M
Depreciation expense
1,245
1,189
5%
1,271
(2%)
3,729
3,304
13%
Amortization expense
7,587
7,541
1%
7,583
—%
22,711
17,601
29%
Total operating expenses
110,168
118,264
(7%)
110,361
—%
330,248
330,299
—%
Operating Income (Loss)
35,787
33,946
5%
30,128
19%
86,914
83,871
4%
Other Income (Expense)
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net
2
(374)
N/M
2,039
(100%)
5,474
1,024
435%
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of consolidated investment products, net
(5,344)
(4,735)
13%
9,720
N/M
2,455
(4,255)
N/M
Other income (expense), net
746
549
36%
696
7%
1,892
2,323
(19%)
Total other income (expense), net
(4,596)
(4,560)
1%
12,455
N/M
9,821
(908)
N/M
Interest Income (Expense)
Interest expense
(4,889)
(5,155)
(5%)
(5,151)
(5%)
(15,205)
(13,482)
13%
Interest and dividend income
863
716
21%
964
(10%)
3,017
3,255
(7%)
Interest and dividend income of investments of consolidated investment products
30,290
26,596
14%
29,368
3%
87,060
71,678
21%
Interest expense of consolidated investment products
(21,252)
(16,959)
25%
(31,077)
(32%)
(72,030)
(46,786)
54%
Total interest income (expense), net
5,012
5,198
(4%)
(5,896)
N/M
2,842
14,665
(81%)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
36,203
34,584
5%
36,687
(1%)
99,577
97,628
2%
Income tax expense (benefit)
10,844
6,653
63%
8,788
23%
23,851
22,641
5%
Net Income (Loss)
25,359
27,931
(9%)
27,899
(9%)
75,726
74,987
1%
Noncontrolling interests
(1,274)
(933)
37%
(973)
31%
(2,969)
(1,619)
83%
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Stockholders
24,085
26,998
(11%)
26,926
(11%)
72,757
73,368
(1%)
Preferred stockholder dividends
(2,085)
(2,085)
—%
(2,084)
—%
(6,253)
(6,253)
—%
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
22,000
$
24,913
(12%)
$
24,842
(11%)
$
66,504
$
67,115
(1%)
Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic
$
3.17
$
3.47
(9%)
$
3.55
(11%)
$
9.51
$
9.33
2%
Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted
$
2.95
$
3.19
(8%)
$
3.26
(10%)
$
8.86
$
8.67
2%
Cash Dividends Declared Per Preferred Share
$
1.81
$
1.81
—%
$
1.81
—%
$
5.44
$
5.44
—%
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.67
$
0.55
22%
$
0.55
22%
$
1.77
$
1.45
22%
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
6,947
7,175
(3%)
6,999
(1%)
6,990
7,195
(3%)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
8,157
8,456
(4%)
8,252
(1%)
8,215
8,463
(3%)
N/M - Not Meaningful
Assets Under Management - Product and Asset Class
|
Three Months Ended
|
9/30/2018
|
12/31/2018
|
3/31/2019
|
6/30/2019
|
9/30/2019
|
By product (period end):
|
Open-End Funds (1)
|
$
|
45,171.8
|
$
|
37,710.0
|
$
|
40,632.6
|
$
|
41,223.5
|
$
|
41,189.7
|
Closed-End Funds
|
6,342.2
|
5,956.0
|
6,553.2
|
6,653.1
|
6,815.7
|
Exchange Traded Funds
|
983.4
|
667.6
|
1,102.2
|
1,077.8
|
1,053.9
|
Retail Separate Accounts
|
16,817.5
|
14,998.4
|
17,123.2
|
18,259.5
|
18,862.7
|
Institutional Accounts
|
30,960.1
|
27,445.0
|
30,514.1
|
32,056.2
|
30,951.3
|
Structured Products
|
3,647.8
|
3,640.3
|
3,998.0
|
3,983.7
|
3,972.3
|
Total Long-Term
|
$
|
103,922.8
|
$
|
90,417.3
|
$
|
99,923.3
|
$
|
103,253.8
|
$
|
102,845.6
|
Liquidity (2)
|
1,675.1
|
1,612.5
|
1,788.6
|
1,752.7
|
1,221.3
|
Total
|
$
|
105,597.9
|
$
|
92,029.8
|
$
|
101,711.9
|
$
|
105,006.5
|
$
|
104,066.9
|
By product (average) (3)
|
Open-End Funds (1)
|
$
|
45,137.1
|
$
|
41,601.8
|
$
|
39,531.9
|
$
|
40,961.3
|
$
|
41,457.2
|
Closed-End Funds
|
6,386.7
|
6,235.0
|
6,258.3
|
6,550.5
|
6,648.6
|
Exchange Traded Funds
|
1,035.9
|
831.2
|
870.8
|
1,081.4
|
1,048.1
|
Retail Separate Accounts
|
15,536.7
|
16,817.5
|
14,998.4
|
17,123.2
|
18,259.5
|
Institutional Accounts
|
30,583.4
|
29,171.7
|
29,353.8
|
30,771.1
|
31,462.5
|
Structured Products
|
3,635.7
|
3,627.2
|
3,668.3
|
3,968.2
|
3,957.2
|
Total Long-Term
|
$
|
102,315.5
|
$
|
98,284.4
|
$
|
94,681.5
|
$
|
100,455.7
|
$
|
102,833.1
|
Liquidity (2)
|
1,750.3
|
1,606.7
|
1,725.5
|
1,769.5
|
1,710.2
|
Total
|
$
|
104,065.8
|
$
|
99,891.1
|
$
|
96,407.0
|
$
|
102,225.2
|
$
|
104,543.3
|
By asset class (period end):
|
Equity
|
$
|
62,654.4
|
$
|
53,297.1
|
$
|
61,781.0
|
$
|
64,888.0
|
$
|
65,544.0
|
Fixed Income
|
36,819.9
|
33,425.2
|
33,674.4
|
32,982.5
|
31,703.9
|
Alternatives (4)
|
4,448.5
|
3,695.0
|
4,467.9
|
5,383.3
|
5,597.7
|
Liquidity (2)
|
1,675.1
|
1,612.5
|
1,788.6
|
1,752.7
|
1,221.3
|
Total
|
$
|
105,597.9
|
$
|
92,029.8
|
$
|
101,711.9
|
$
|
105,006.5
|
$
|
104,066.9
|
Assets Under Management - Average Net Management Fees Earned (5)
|
Three Months Ended
|
9/30/2018
|
12/31/2018
|
3/31/2019
|
6/30/2019
|
9/30/2019
|
All Products
|
Open-End Funds (1)
|
54.3
|
54.0
|
54.3
|
55.4
|
56.3
|
Closed-End Funds
|
65.9
|
65.5
|
64.9
|
65.0
|
64.7
|
Exchange Traded Funds
|
13.7
|
12.6
|
10.5
|
12.7
|
13.4
|
Retail Separate Accounts
|
49.2
|
47.5
|
48.1
|
47.8
|
47.5
|
Institutional Accounts (6)
|
31.9
|
29.2
|
30.6
|
30.8
|
31.8
|
Structured Products (6)
|
60.0
|
36.7
|
37.1
|
35.3
|
37.3
|
All Long-Term Products (6)
|
47.4
|
45.3
|
45.6
|
46.0
|
46.6
|
Liquidity (2)
|
10.1
|
9.9
|
9.9