Virtus Investment Partners Announces Rick Smirl Has Joined As Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

HARTFORD, Conn., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, today announced that Rick Smirl has joined the company as executive vice president, chief operating officer, and member of the senior leadership team.

Smirl, who has more than 20 years of experience in the asset management industry, will lead the company's product management, oversight, and development activities and have responsibility for the investment operations and information technology functions. He will also work with affiliated managers and subadvisers as the company focuses on continuing to grow by developing and introducing compelling new products and further optimizing business support services. He assumes responsibilities previously managed by Frank Waltman, executive vice president, who retired in March after 30 years of service.

Smirl joins Virtus from Russell Investments, where he was chief operating officer and oversaw all facets of the company's global operations, including information technology, operations, fund services, legal, compliance, risk management, internal audit, project management, reporting and analytics, corporate services, sourcing and procurement, and government and community relations.

"Rick brings a wealth of knowledge of the asset management industry to Virtus, and has deep experience in all aspects of the business, from product development, investment and business operations and corporate services to leading transformational technology projects supporting business strategy and growth," said George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer. "He has proven himself to be a well-respected and trusted leader and will be a strong addition to our management team as we continue to execute on our long-term strategic priorities, including broadening the distinctive investment capabilities we offer to individual and institutional clients and leveraging the benefits of our operating model."

Prior to joining Russell Investments, Smirl was chief operating officer and partner at William Blair Investment Management, where he led the firm's operations, product development, fund services, finance, business analysis, risk management, and technology teams. Smirl joined William Blair Investment Management as chief legal counsel after serving as chief legal officer at Strong Capital Management. He began his career at a Los Angeles law firm where he counseled financial services firms and specialized in securities law.

Smirl holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California at Irvine and earned a J.D. from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. He also has completed an executive education program at the University of Virginia's Darden Graduate School of Business Administration. He has been a member of the board of the University of Washington's Foster School of Business and of Christopher House, a Chicago-based non-profit organization that helps low-income, at-risk individuals and families succeed in school and the workplace.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Virtus' affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, and Sustainable Growth Advisers. Additional information can be found at virtus.com.

