Virtus Investment Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends On Common and Preferred Stock

HARTFORD, Conn., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-manager asset management business, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.55 per share on its common stock for the second quarter of 2019. The dividend will be paid on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2019.

The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.8125 per share on the company's 7.25% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: VRTSP). The dividend will be paid on August 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2019.

Future declarations of dividends will be subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions. Additional information can be found at virtus.com.

