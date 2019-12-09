Virtus Investment Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends On Common and Preferred Stock

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share on its common stock, payable February 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2020.

The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.8125 per share on the company's 7.25% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: VRTSP), payable February 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2020.

Shares of VRTSP will convert automatically to common stock on February 1, 2020, the mandatory conversion date.

Future declarations of dividends will be subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers , and Virtus ETF Solutions . Additional information is available at virtus.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that are, or may be considered to be, forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs or expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continue," "project," or similar statements or variations of such terms. Our forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions and projections about our company, are not guarantees of future results or performance, and involve substantial risks and uncertainty, including assumptions and projections concerning our assets under management, cash inflows and outflows, operating cash flows, our ability to expand distribution and product offerings, and future credit facilities, for all forward periods. All of our forward-looking statements are as of the date of this release only. The company can give no assurance that such expectations or forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially.

