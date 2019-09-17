Virtus Investment Partners Names Wendy Hills Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, today announced that Wendy Hills has joined the company as executive vice president, chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary.

Hills, who has two decades of business and legal experience in the asset management industry, most recently as executive vice president, chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary at Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., will be the company's chief legal officer, responsible for developing and guiding the strategic direction of the legal, regulatory and compliance functions. She also will act as corporate secretary providing counsel to the Board of Directors on corporate governance matters.

"Wendy's extensive knowledge of the asset management industry and her leadership experience will be valuable to us as we execute on our long-term growth strategy and leverage the strengths of our business model and the capabilities of our affiliated boutique managers," said George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer. "She has been a respected advisor and partner to senior leaders and corporate directors. We are pleased to have an executive with Wendy's versatile legal skills and expertise as a member of our management team."

Hills joined Waddell & Reed in1998 in mutual fund compliance and was promoted to increasingly responsible positions within the law department. She was named vice president, associate general counsel and secretary in 2005 and senior vice president, general counsel and chief legal officer in 2014. She began her career as an attorney in private practice at a Wichita, Kansas law firm focused on corporate and securities law.

She earned a J.D. from the University of Kansas School of Law following a bachelor's degree in architectural studies from the University of Kansas School of Architecture. Hills served as a member of the Joint Underwriting and Risk Management Committee of ICI Mutual, an insurance company that serves the mutual fund industry, from 2016 to 2018. A long-term supporter of charitable organizations in the local community, she served as an advisory committee member for Operation Breakthrough, a Kansas City-based organization that provides early childhood education and services for families living below the federal poverty level, and a founder and board member of Ginger's Tomorrow, which provides funding for lupus research.

