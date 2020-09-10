Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary August 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Sep 10, 2020, 16:15 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of August 31, 2020 of $116.8 billion and $118.2 billion (including $1.4 billion of liquidity assets), respectively.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)




By Product Type:

August 31, 2020

July 31, 2020

Long-Term:


Open-End Funds (1)

$

43,826

$

42,275

Closed-End Funds

5,769

5,860

Exchange Traded Funds

571

538

Retail Separate Accounts

24,738

23,634

Institutional Accounts

37,719

36,228

Structured Products

4,146

4,152

Total Long-Term

116,769

112,687




Liquidity (2)

1,384

1,390

Total

$

118,153

$

114,077


(1)

Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)

(2)

Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

