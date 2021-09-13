Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary August 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management as of August 31, 2021 of $183.3 billion. In addition, the company provided services to $3.9 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)







By Product Type: August 31, 2021

July 31, 2021 Open-End Funds $ 75,576



$ 75,067

Closed-End Funds 12,222



12,081

Exchange Traded Funds 1,322



1,279

Retail Separate Accounts 42,474



41,499

Institutional Accounts 47,906



46,569

Structured Products 3,792



3,779

Total $ 183,292



$ 180,274



About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors , Duff & Phelps Investment Management , Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management , Newfleet Asset Management , NFJ Investment Group , Seix Investment Advisors , Silvant Capital Management , Sustainable Growth Advisers , and Virtus ETF Solutions .

