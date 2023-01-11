Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary December 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

Jan 11, 2023, 16:05 ET
HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $149.4 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase from September 30, 2022 primarily reflected market appreciation and net inflows in institutional accounts, partially offset by net outflows in open-end funds and retail separate accounts. In addition, the company provided services to $2.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
|
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
By Product Type:
|
December 31, 2022
|
November 30, 2022
|
September 30, 2022
|
Open-End Funds (1)
|
$ 53,000
|
$ 56,744
|
$ 54,454
|
Closed-End Funds
|
10,361
|
10,812
|
10,146
|
Retail Separate Accounts
|
35,352
|
36,919
|
33,381
|
Institutional Accounts (2)
|
50,663
|
52,698
|
46,993
|
Total
|
$ 149,376
|
$ 157,173
|
$ 144,974
|
(1)
|
Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds
|
(2)
|
Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
