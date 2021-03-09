Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary February 28, 2021 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported total assets under management (AUM) as of February 28, 2021 of $166.6 billion. In addition, the company provided services to $3.4 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)











By Product Type: February 28, 2021

January 31, 2021 Pro

Forma (1)

January 31, 2021 Open-End Funds $ 72,643



$ 70,895



$ 51,175

Closed-End Funds 11,432



11,500



5,808

Exchange Traded Funds 889



834



834

Retail Separate Accounts 35,434



33,846



30,297

Institutional Accounts 42,200



41,390



40,850

Structured Products 3,974



3,958



3,958

Total $ 166,572



$ 162,423



$ 132,922







(1) Includes $29.5 billion of assets under management related to the finalization of the Allianz Global Investors partnership on February 1, 2021

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors , Duff & Phelps Investment Management , Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management , Newfleet Asset Management , NFJ Investment Group , Seix Investment Advisors , Silvant Capital Management , Sustainable Growth Advisers , and Virtus ETF Solutions .

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

