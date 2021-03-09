Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary February 28, 2021 Assets Under Management

News provided by

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Mar 09, 2021, 16:08 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported total assets under management (AUM) as of February 28, 2021 of $166.6 billion. In addition, the company provided services to $3.4 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)






By Product Type:

February 28, 2021

January 31, 2021 Pro
Forma (1)

January 31, 2021

Open-End Funds

$

72,643

$

70,895

$

51,175

Closed-End Funds

11,432

11,500

5,808

Exchange Traded Funds

889

834

834

Retail Separate Accounts

35,434

33,846

30,297

Institutional Accounts

42,200

41,390

40,850

Structured Products

3,974

3,958

3,958

Total

$

166,572

$

162,423

$

132,922


(1)

Includes $29.5 billion of assets under management related to the finalization of the Allianz Global Investors partnership on February 1, 2021

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.virtus.com

Also from this source

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Appointment of Board Member...

Virtus Investment Partners Elects Timothy A. Holt as Chairman of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics