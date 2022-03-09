Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary February 28, 2022 Assets Under Management

News provided by

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Mar 09, 2022, 16:05 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $183.7 billion as of February 28, 2022. In addition, the company provided services to $3.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)




By Product Type:

February 28, 2022

January 31, 2022

Open-End Funds

$                      73,121

$                      75,351

Closed-End Funds

11,689

11,736

Exchange Traded Funds

1,402

1,430

Retail Separate Accounts

40,808

41,606

Institutional Accounts

53,002

55,123

Structured Products

3,636

3,635

Total

$                    183,658

$                    188,881

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Also from this source

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Authorizes Rights Offering...

Virtus Investment Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics