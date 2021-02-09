Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary January 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

News provided by

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Feb 09, 2021, 16:05 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported total assets under management (AUM) as of January 31, 2021 of $132.9 billion

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)




By Product Type:

January 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Open-End Funds (1)

$

51,175

$

50,771

Closed-End Funds

5,808

5,914

Exchange Traded Funds

834

837

Retail Separate Accounts

30,297

29,751

Institutional Accounts

40,850

40,861

Structured Products

3,958

4,060

Total

$

132,922

$

132,194


(1)

Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.virtus.com

Also from this source

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for Fourth ...

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Agreement to Acquire...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics