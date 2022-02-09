Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary January 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

Feb 09, 2022, 16:05 ET
HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $188.9 billion as of January 31, 2022. In addition, the company provided services to $3.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
By Product Type:
January 31, 2022(1)
December 31, 2021
Open-End Funds
$ 75,351
$ 77,227
Closed-End Funds
11,736
12,068
Exchange Traded Funds
1,430
1,479
Retail Separate Accounts
41,606
44,538
Institutional Accounts
55,123
48,140
Structured Products
3,635
3,734
Total
$ 188,881
$ 187,186
(1)
Includes $14.1 billion of assets under management related to the January 1, 2022 acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
