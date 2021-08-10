Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary July 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary total assets under management (AUM) as of July 31, 2021 of $180.3 billion. In addition, the company provided services to $3.8 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)




By Product Type:

July 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Open-End Funds

$

75,067

$

75,333

Closed-End Funds

12,081

11,993

Exchange Traded Funds

1,279

1,260

Retail Separate Accounts

41,499

40,578

Institutional Accounts

46,569

45,604

Structured Products

3,779

3,870

Total

$

180,274

$

178,638

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

