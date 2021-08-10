Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary July 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary total assets under management (AUM) as of July 31, 2021 of $180.3 billion. In addition, the company provided services to $3.8 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)







By Product Type: July 31, 2021

June 30, 2021 Open-End Funds $ 75,067



$ 75,333

Closed-End Funds 12,081



11,993

Exchange Traded Funds 1,279



1,260

Retail Separate Accounts 41,499



40,578

Institutional Accounts 46,569



45,604

Structured Products 3,779



3,870

Total $ 180,274



$ 178,638



About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors , Duff & Phelps Investment Management , Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management , Newfleet Asset Management , NFJ Investment Group , Seix Investment Advisors , Silvant Capital Management , Sustainable Growth Advisers , and Virtus ETF Solutions .

