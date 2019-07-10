Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary June 30, 2019 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2019 of $103.3 billion and $105.0 billion (including $1.8 billion of liquidity assets), respectively.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)


Preliminary

Final

By Product Type:

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

Long-Term:


Open-End Funds (1)

$41,223

$40,633

Closed-End Funds

6,653

6,553

Exchange Traded Funds

1,078

1,102

Retail Separate Accounts

18,260

17,123

Institutional Accounts

32,056

30,514

Structured Products

3,984

3,998

Total Long-Term

103,254

99,923




Liquidity (2)

1,753

1,789

Total

$105,007

$101,712


(1)

Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)

(2)

Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

