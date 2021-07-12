Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary June 30, 2021 Assets Under Management
HARTFORD, Conn., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary total assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2021 of $178.6 billion. The increase in AUM from March 31, 2021 reflected market appreciation and positive net flows, including net inflows in retail separate accounts, institutional accounts, and exchange traded funds. In addition, the company provided services to $3.8 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.
|
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
By Product Type:
|
June 30, 2021
|
May 31, 2021
|
March 31, 2021
|
Open-End Funds
|
$
|
75,333
|
$
|
74,109
|
$
|
72,164
|
Closed-End Funds
|
11,993
|
11,979
|
11,664
|
Exchange Traded Funds
|
1,260
|
1,161
|
1,021
|
Retail Separate Accounts
|
40,578
|
39,743
|
37,244
|
Institutional Accounts
|
45,604
|
44,701
|
42,802
|
Structured Products
|
3,870
|
3,853
|
3,985
|
Total
|
$
|
178,638
|
$
|
175,546
|
$
|
168,880
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.
