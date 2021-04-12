Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary March 31, 2021 Assets Under Management
Apr 12, 2021, 16:05 ET
HARTFORD, Conn., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported total assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2021 of $168.9 billion. The increase in AUM from December 31, 2020 reflected the addition of $29.5 billion of assets from the strategic partnership with Allianz Global Investors, market appreciation, and positive net flows in retail separate accounts, open-end funds, exchange traded funds, and institutional. In addition, the company provided services to $3.4 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.
|
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
By Product Type:
|
March 31, 2021
|
February 28, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
Open-End Funds
|
$
|
72,164
|
$
|
72,643
|
$
|
50,771
|
Closed-End Funds
|
11,664
|
11,432
|
5,914
|
Exchange Traded Funds
|
1,021
|
889
|
837
|
Retail Separate Accounts
|
37,244
|
35,434
|
29,751
|
Institutional Accounts
|
42,802
|
42,200
|
40,861
|
Structured Products
|
3,985
|
3,974
|
4,060
|
Total
|
$
|
168,880
|
$
|
166,572
|
$
|
132,194
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.
SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
