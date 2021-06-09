Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary May 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported total assets under management (AUM) as of May 31, 2021 of $175.5 billion. In addition, the company provided services to $3.7 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)







By Product Type: May 31, 2021

April 30, 2021 Open-End Funds $ 74,109



$ 74,810

Closed-End Funds 11,979



12,024

Exchange Traded Funds 1,161



1,143

Retail Separate Accounts 39,743



39,755

Institutional Accounts 44,701



44,666

Structured Products 3,853



3,844

Total $ 175,546



$ 176,242



About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors , Duff & Phelps Investment Management , Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management , Newfleet Asset Management , NFJ Investment Group , Seix Investment Advisors , Silvant Capital Management , Sustainable Growth Advisers , and Virtus ETF Solutions .

